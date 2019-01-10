JCCF receives $1,500,000 Lilly Endowment grant

The Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF) has received a grant of $1,500,000 as part of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s seventh phase of its Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) initiative. With GIFT VII, the endowment is making up to $125 million available to help Indiana community foundations strengthen the towns, cities and counties they serve.

JCCF can use this matching fund grant to build financial assets and support charitable activities. At least two-thirds of the matching fund grant must be designated to support the growth of JCCF’s unrestricted endowments, which over time will provide flexibility to help the foundation to meet community needs. The endowment will provide $2 for every $1 contributed to JCCF’s unrestricted endowments during the matching period, Oct. 1, 2018 – Dec. 31, 2020.

JCCF may choose to designate up to one-third of the matching fund grant to support the foundation’s own operating needs or specific community or charitable projects. The endowment will provide 50can cents for every $1 that JCCF raises during the matching period for these purposes.

“What an exciting opportunity for Johnson County,” said Virginia Davis, board chair for the Johnson County Community Foundation. “I know the residents of Johnson County will rise to the occasion and meet this match quickly so we can put the money to work as soon as possible. Those who live, work and play in the area understand the benefits of investing now for rich community dividends later.”

Established nearly 30 years ago, JCCF is a local nonprofit organization providing donors a simple, powerful and highly personal approach to giving — so their gifts do good works within the community, forever. JCCF meets the nation’s highest philanthropic standards for operational quality, integrity and accountability. The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations Program requires community foundations to document policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. Since established, JCCF has made grants and scholarships of almost $20 million and manages $30 million in assets.

The GIFT initiative is part of Lilly Endowment’s grantmaking to strengthen Indiana communities and has been a priority of the endowment since the first phase of GIFT in 1990. The initiative’s primary aim is to help Indiana community foundations develop the philanthropic capacity to identify, prioritize and address local opportunities and challenges.

To encourage the engagement of JCCF’s board of directors, the endowment also will award an additional $100,000 unrestricted grant if the foundation achieves 100 percent financial support from board members during the period of Jan. 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020.

Starting in 2019, JCCF will have the opportunity to apply for more funds through GIFT VII’s community leadership grants. This component includes both planning and implementation grants, which are available to help the foundation deepen its understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing its community; convene key local stakeholders and explore how it can effectively play a leadership role in implementing initiatives and strategies that enhance the quality of life in Johnson County.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by three members of the Lilly family – J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli – through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly & Company. The endowment exists to support causes of community development, education and religion. Lilly Endowment’s community development grantmaking is designed to support efforts that enhance the quality of life in Indianapolis and Indiana.