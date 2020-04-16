Indiana Senator Todd Young to serve on Coronavirus Economic Task Force

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today announced he has been selected by President Donald Trump to serve on his bipartisan Congressional Economic Task Force. The task force will provide counsel to the President on the re-opening of America in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“American families, workers, and job creators have suffered immensely as a result of the coronavirus. In Congress, we acted in an unprecedented fashion with broad bipartisan support to send aid to those who are hurting through no fault of their own. Now we must carefully examine how to safely and effectively re-open our economy and get our people back to work while heeding the guidance of public health experts. I’m grateful that President Trump has asked me to join this task force, and I look forward to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to safely get our country back to work,” said Senator Young.

To view Senator Young’s coronavirus relief toolkit, click HERE.