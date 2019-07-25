Indiana Members Foundation Golf Outing raises over $42,000

Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), hosted its 11th Annual Golf Outing at Valle Vista Golf Course, 755 E. Main St., Greenwood, on June 26. There were 128 golfers in attendance for the sold-out event, which raised over $42,000 to benefit the Indiana Members Foundation, whose mission is to support children in the Indianapolis and surrounding communities through its scholarship and grant programs, which include the Robert E Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program, Mike & Marti Ney “People Helping People” Grant Program, The Terry Renick Legacy Golf Scholarship and Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant for the Arts. In addition, IMF will donate 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Indy BackPack Attack School Supply Drive and similar back to school drives in the counties served by Indiana Members Credit Union.

Highlights of the day included a complimentary breakfast, visits during registration from Zeke, Indy Eleven Mascot and Boomer, Indiana Pacers Mascot and corn hole, as well as a recognition dinner. Depreciation Protection and Securian Financial served as the Title Sponsors of the event.

Mandy Emery, vice president of community involvement for IMCU and executive director of Indiana Members Foundation stated, “What an incredible day! The support and generosity of our sponsors and golfers surpassed all expectations! We raised more money this year than in years past, to help continue our mission of helping kids succeed in school. I can’t thank the golfers, sponsors, the staff at Valle Vista Golf Course and our IMCU volunteers enough for making our golf outing so much fun. Thank you to all that made this day amazing!”

About Indiana Members Foundation

Indiana Members Foundation was founded in 2010, exclusively for the purpose of being a positive influence in the community served by Indiana Members Credit Union; specifically, providing school children in the Indianapolis area with the necessities essential for learning and succeeding in their education. For more information, please visit imf4kids.org.

About Indiana Members Credit Union

Indiana Members Credit Union, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, was founded in 1956 on the campus of IUPUI. IMCU has since grown to 27 branches in Central Indiana, offering consumer and business members a better financial alternative and a full array of products and services. Traditionally offering better rates on loans and deposits, IMCU maintains true to its roots by “Keeping It Simple” for members. For more information, please visit IMCU online at imcu.com.