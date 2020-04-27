Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency mortgage payment assistance program helps homeowners needing assistance

Many homeowners will eventually face the need for assistance to make mortgage payments.

The following is information from the state’s Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency (IHCDA):

“The Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network has funds available up to $30,000 for Indiana homeowners who’s fallen behind on their mortgage payment due to involuntary employment, underemployment, death of spouse, or medical hardship.”

The mortgage payment assistance program through Indiana’s HHF can provide up to $30,000 to eligible Indiana homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage.

Hoosier homeowners may be eligible for mortgage payment assistance if they:

Are an Indiana homeowner.

Own only one mortgaged home, and currently reside in that home.

Are unable to make monthly mortgage payment and/or past-due mortgage payments because of an involuntary employment-related financial hardship such as a recent job layoff.

Meet additional eligibility requirements based on income.

For more information, please visit 877gethope.org or call 1-877-GET-HOPE.