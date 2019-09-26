INBiz launches new services through partnership with Greenwood

The city of Greenwood is the first municipality to partner with INBiz and has launched new services through the portal that are now available for Greenwood business owners.

INBiz is the state’s one-stop resource for Hoosiers to register and manage their business using a streamlined and expedited process for conducting business transactions with the state. The INBiz portal offers services from the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Workforce Development, Department of Revenue, Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Office of the Attorney General and now the city of Greenwood.

Since its launch in April 2016, over 400,000 Hoosiers have signed up to do business through Indiana’s one-stop business portal.

“This new municipal partnership with the city of Greenwood further supports that we are a business-focused state,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “We are excited for what this new partnership will do for economic growth in Greenwood and are looking forward to partnering with even more municipalities in the future.”

Greenwood business owners can now access and manage their commercial building permits, commercial site plan permits and commercial addition permits on INBiz. Like other Hoosiers who utilize INBiz, they will also be able to transact other state business on the site to ensure their compliance with state laws and regulations.

“The launch of these new services through INBiz confirms to our business owners that we are committed to their success,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers. “This new partnership will not only simplify transactions for Greenwood’s current and future business owners, it will encourage new growth as we continue to attract new businesses.”

With INBiz, Greenwood business owners will be able to access an online permit application and submit it to the Greenwood Cityworks system. After being redirected to Cityworks, users can complete the application, upload the requested documentation and submit the associated fees. This process offers an alternative to manually completing an application and submitting it to the Greenwood municipal engineering office.

Greenwood’s planning division will work with local business owners and the INBiz team to determine other resources that could be available on INBiz over the course of the next year.

Visit inbiz.gov today to learn more about how INBiz can serve your business needs.