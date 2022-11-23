Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Don’t forget about your locally owned businesses during Small Business Saturday. From running shoes, Funko Pop! Comic Covers: Superman and various books to local art, handmade coffee cups, candles and personalized gift baskets, you can knock out your entire Christmas or Hanukkah list in just one day.

Beech Grove Clayworks

339 Main St. Beech Grove, IN 46107

Facebook: Beech Grove Clayworks

Ceramic coffee mug ($20)

Beech Grove Clayworks is a ceramics studio offering classes for adults at any skill level. The shop sells handmade items, many under $30

Coffeehouse Five

323 Market Plaza, Greenwood IN, 46142

coffeehousefive.com

Huskee Cup ($19).

The Huskee Cup is a reusable cup for hot or cold beverages. As part of Coffeehouse Five’s commitment to reducing single-use coffee cup waste, the Huskee swap program allows you to bring your Huskee Cup to any Coffeehouse Five location. They will give you a new, sanitized cup each time you place your beverage order. Fun fact: Huskee Cups are actually made from the husks of coffee beans, furthering a commitment to repurposing, recycling, and reducing waste.

Coffey Connection Graphics & Apparel

1000 S. Morgantown Road, Greenwood IN, 46143

connectiongraphics.net

Knit in Center Grove beanie with a 3D Trojan ($25)

We have lots of new items this year, and I am featuring our knit in Center Grove beanie with a 3D Trojan. We expect to sell out.

Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St., Indianapolis IN, 46227

comicbooku.com

Funko Pop! Comic Covers: Superman ($21.99)

Up, up and away! Celebrate Superman’s very first appearance with this Pop! Vinyl Comic Cover tribute to Action Comics #1, published in 1938!

Eckstein Shoe Store

620 Main St., Beech Grove, IN 46107

ecksteinshoestoreandrepair.com

Women’s New Balance W1080 ($160)

Celebrating 100 years next year, Eckstein Shoe Store is a small family business that has been located on Main Street in Beech Grove since 1923! While New Balance shoes are quite popular, the shop sells everything from shoes, boots, running and walking shoes, slippers, dress shoes, purses, wallets and more.

Ella’s Frozen Yogurt & Candy Shop

520 N. Indiana 135 A, Greenwood IN, 46142

ellasfrozenyogurt.com

Ella’s gift cards (your choice of amount); Abbots Caramels ($9.85 for an 8-ounce bag; $14.99 for a 12-ounce box; $20.59 for a 20-ounce box; and $28.99 for a 32-ounce box); TY Beanie Boos (from $3.99 to $12.99).

Ella’s gift cards will buy anything in the store – beanies, candy, dog treats, Abbotts Caramels and delicious froyo with all the toppings you can imagine. From the oldest candy shop in Indiana, Abbotts are a great gift idea for caramel lovers. Beanie boos are the perfect gift for kids of all ages! Kids love collecting the many different animals that all have their own name, birthday and story. Different sizes and varieties, including the Christmas Beanies.

Indy Reads

1066 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203

indyreads.org

Indy’s Surprise Reads ($8.99)

Indy Reads’ mission is to build the literacy, English language, and job readiness skills to empower adults and families to reach their full potential. Looking for a new book but can’t decide? Let Indy Reads decide for you! All Indy’s Surprise Reads are gently used and come with a description so you don’t know what’s inside until you get home. All purchases benefit its free adult education programs.

Pro Art Framing & Gallery

3100 Meridian Parke Drive, #X, Greenwood, IN 46142

pro-art-gallery-custom-framing.business.site

Shadowbox Framing ($300-$400, depending on size)

Quality custom framing is a big part of the business, but not its sole value and purpose. Pro Art Framing & Gallery also supports the arts in our community by showcasing original pieces by local artisans in our gallery and by serving on the board of the Greater Greenwood Arts Council.

Southside Art League’s Off-Broadway Gallery

299 E. Broadway St., Greenwood, IN 46143

Art by Indiana artists ($50-$500)

Fine art from some of the best local Indiana artists. Available in a variety of mediums, styles and prices ranging from $50 to $500. The Off-Broadway Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 pm.

Studio You Yoga

862 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143

studioyouyoga.com

Intro offer: 21 days of unlimited trial ($30); one-hour massage ($85); one-and-a-half-hour massage ($115); gift cards (any amount)

Treat that hard-working loved one in your life to the gift of relaxation. In addition to massages,

Studio You Yoga offers a variety of yoga classes, wellness workshops, meditation and other holistic healing events.

The Local Radish

612 Main St., Beech Grove, IN 46107

localradish.com

Candles ($24)

This spiritual holistic crystal shop offers ethically sourced sustainable goods. Featured, the candles are handmade and poured by a small business. Smaller sizes cost $12.

This and That Creations

5351 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46227

this-and-that-creations.com

Build Your Own Gift Baskets (starting at $10)

This and That Creations is a woman-owned business specializing in handmade candles and personalized gifts. With Build Your Own Baskets, the customer chooses a basket and what items they want to fill it and the shop puts it all together to make it pretty. Price varies by the gifts chosen.