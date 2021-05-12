Headquarters for ERMCO relocate to Johnson County

The headquarters for Indianapolis-based ERMCO, an electrical, systems and automation contractor – one of the top such companies in the country – is relocating to Greenwood in Johnson County.

The company received approval of $1.5 million in real and personal property tax abatements from the Greenwood Common Council on May 3 following approval by the city’s Redevelopment Dommission in April. ERMCO will invest $18 million to build a major facility housing 150 employees relocated from its Indianapolis headquarters and 20 new workers. The company had outgrown its existing facility.

“We are proud to collaborate with ERMCO as they relocate their headquarters to Greenwood,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “ERMCO has a long-standing history of success with businesses throughout the Hoosier state, and we look forward to sharing a continued path of growth.”

“We are delighted that ERMCO has chosen Greenwood as its new home, and we welcome its relocated employees to Johnson County,” said Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance President and CEO Christian Maslowski. “And we were pleased to be able to collaborate with Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers and his team on this project.”

Maslowski said that ERMCO is a great example of the types of companies Aspire wants to attract to Johnson County – companies that fall within the advanced industries economic supersector. Companies in the advanced industries typically offer high-quality jobs and well-paid positions. He noted that ERMCO’s 150 relocated employees and its 20 new ones will work at the new Greenwood location, paying an average of $70,000 annually or $33.65 per hour. He noted that ERMCO is entirely employee-owned.

“This move helps advance the two targets of Johnson County’s 5-year economic strategic plan: by 2025, develop 50% more occupations in advanced industries in Johnson County and grow the average annual wage by 15% to the benefit of workers at all income levels,” Maslowski explained.

ERMCO plans to invest $18 million to construct a 205,220-square-foot facility which will include 63,240 square feet of office space and 141,980 square feet for a shop facility. Construction will take place on an 11.5-acre lot in the northwest corner of Main Street and Graham Road. Work should begin this fall and take about a year to complete. ERMCO’s current home is at 1625 W. Thompson Road near I-465 and S.R. 37.

ERMCO projects include casinos, stadiums and other large commercial projects in addition to its work in Indiana