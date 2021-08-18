Haunts and Jaunts: Breaking the cycle

In the matter of chasing spooky spirits, I find myself wondering—just what it is we are trying to accomplish? At the end of the day are we striving for something just out of reach? Will this uncertainty continue its steady path onward? And…does this road continue until we finally decide we’ve had enough, pack away our bags of investigative equipment and move on to healthier aspects of life? My wife Laura and I have had many discussions on this. It’s a legitimate realization. Have we just been wasting time?

Are there elements of the supernatural world—beyond the realm of understanding—that we attempt to piece together during our stroll through the environment as a paranormal investigator? I would hope that we try to make that effort, unless we’re just in it for the chills and adrenaline rush. Do we grasp there very well that there may be a darker side to Casper? Most often not, but like to tell ourselves that we have at least considered these implications.

Theories about the supernatural world are just that—theories, and there’s truckloads of them regarding ghosts, spiritual entities, the dark evil one, and ‘things’ swirling just behind the shadow of darkness. This adds more pieces to a larger puzzle; a puzzle most likely not solved in our lifetime. The trek of a paranormal investigator is a road of uncertainty, with no clear definition and rules, and certainly no sense of resolution. I suppose your thought process depends upon how you look at it, and your origin as a paranormal investigator.

If your paranormal education and training is from the many offerings of ghost shows, then I suppose that is a start. (Many have done so. Mine was under the tutelage of Ghost Hunters many years ago) However, this education is not very realistic. Television is television—production and performance—and being so, all based on a good chill and ratings. They HAVE to find a ghost, or at least something darker like a demon, for the show to survive. I remember the first couple of seasons of Ghost Hunters when they either didn’t find anything or came up with natural explanations for the purported haunting; that didn’t last. For us common, non celebrity investigators, this is not the real world!

Paying for paranormal venues is big business. On any given weekend these operations, now that restrictions from COVID have loosened up, rake in the cash; and don’t seem to be too interested in any kind of natural explanation regarding their resident spooks or your investigative results unless it promotes the business. Admittedly, these paranormal disney worlds are good training ground for new investigators who enjoy twisting the dials on newly purchased equipment, but after a while examine where your true priorities lie. If you are in it for just the adrenaline rush and a shriek, then by all means open your wallet and afterwards spend the early morning hours in darkness listening to your vehicle’s tires hum along the interstate as your return home to collapse in your bed. The next couple of days are usually a fog.

I did this for years and years. I no longer do. I got out of the experience what I wanted. I no longer pay to investigate the paranormal.

Laura and I have other priorities these days. We have been dormant from the investigative cycle for several years. We chose instead to recharge our batteries, save boatloads of money, regain a normal sleep cycle, and hold discussions of where we wanted to go with all this ghost business; maybe in a different direction completely. The talks continue…