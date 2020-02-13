Greenwood unveils new destination park, interior designs for downtown fieldhouse

Mayor Mark W. Myers says Greenwood is stronger than ever. Operating with one of Indiana’s strongest balance sheets and lowest tax rates, the city is adding jobs, welcoming more visitors and building world-class public amenities. Myers discussed Greenwood’s competitive advantages – and the many transformational public projects underway – during his ninth State of the City address, given to a crowd of more than 300 business leaders, community advocates and Greenwood citizens.

“In Greenwood, we believe in hard work, honesty and never giving up,” said Myers. “We value authenticity, fiscal responsibility and providing the best quality of life for our families and for generations to follow. Our unified will to improve this community serves as a source of pride and the foundation for Greenwood’s continued progress.”

The event, hosted by Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance, culminated with Myers unveiling a new destination park on Greenwood’s Southeast side.

The park, which is still in the conceptual phase, will be situated on 40 acres near the I-65/Worthsville Road interchange. Catering toward local and traveling sports teams and their families, the yet-to-be-named park will be an outdoor sports complex with several ball diamonds, a multi-use playing field, splash pad and inclusive playground equipment.

Myers also provided the first public look at interior designs for Greenwood’s new downtown fieldhouse. The fieldhouse will be a year-round recreational and fitness center for residents and will also serve as a destination for youth sports teams. It will be equipped to host a variety of sports, including volleyball, futsal, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball and of course, pickleball.

Myers said the new facility will feature an elevated, three-lane track and will also have Greenwood’s first indoor turf field, complete with an electronic scoreboard and seating for spectators.

“The interior layout provides for new and enhanced recreational amenities while also maintaining the ability to host public and private conventions,” said Myers.

Greenwood is currently preparing final construction documents and anticipates issuing a public bid soon. The fieldhouse will serve as an anchor for redevelopment of the former Greenwood Middle School, a process that Myers says is attracting interest from private developers across the country. City officials released a master development plan for the property late last year and are currently soliciting proposals.

Earlier in the address, Myers praised the newly formed Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance for its smooth transition and launch, saying the newly merged organization creates a number of efficiencies and will streamline business attraction and cultivation throughout Johnson County.

Aspire CEO Christian Maslowski agreed and says Greenwood’s momentum is being felt throughout the county.

“Johnson County and Greenwood mean business, and we’re proving it every day,” said Maslowski. “Our area presents an extremely attractive option for any company, scoring highly in the three areas – available labor, shovel-ready land and access to transportation – most valued by businesses looking to expand or relocate. Current businesses are thriving, wages are steadily increasing and demand for professional office space continues to rise.”

Additional highlights include:

The planned multimillion-dollar investment by Cummins. The Fortune 500 company says it is building a new worldwide IT Hub that will house at least 500 professional jobs paying an average annual salary of at least $100,000.

Record attendance, membership and revenue figures for Freedom Springs Aquatic Center. The recently revamped Greenwood Community Center saw a significant increase in both revenue and membership as well. Both facilities welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in 2019.

Hiring of additional police officers and firefighters.

Upcoming completion of the re-imagined Old City Park. The new park includes a 23-foot tall cube tower, custom climbing wall and permanent outdoor installations for foosball, cornhole and bocce ball. It will feature an 18-foot wide promenade running adjacent to Pleasant Creek. The city is also restoring shelter space, installing a fitness circuit and building a new pedestrian bridge.

Indy South Greenwood Airport as the future home to Indiana State Police’s Aviation Section, Strategic Planning Section and command staff for its Special Operations Section. A new hangar is currently under construction and will be completed this spring.

Continued construction on the Western Regional Interceptor. Stretching 10 miles across White River Township, the project will provide much-needed relief to the area’s entire sewer system, helping eliminate backups into homes and businesses and accommodating anticipated future growth and development.

“Greenwood is on a roll and could not be healthier,” said Myers. “I’m feeling stronger than ever as well. Three times a week, I get up early for nine-round kickboxing sessions. Each routine is three minutes long with constant activity to improve agility, flexibility and muscle mass. It’s actually very similar to Greenwood and our city’s current condition. We’re agile. We’re flexible. And believe me fellow citizens, we are packing a lot of muscle.”