Greenwood unveils final design for new fieldhouse

The city of Greenwood unveiled the final design for its new fieldhouse, a modern public recreation amenity that will anchor redevelopment of the former Greenwood Middle School in the heart of downtown, known locally as Old Town. City officials announced late last year that the property’s north gymnasium will be preserved and repurposed as a new downtown fieldhouse. During its August meeting, the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Board reviewed the design and received updates on timing and next steps. Final construction documents will be prepared during the next two months, and the city anticipates issuing a public bid in late 2019 or early 2020. Construction is expected to begin in 2020.

“Our plans for the future of downtown create a thriving city core that is walkable and connected to trails, parks and dynamic public gathering spaces,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. We’ll have diverse, authentic amenities, seamless integration of greenspace and opportunities for all ages to live, work and play in downtown Greenwood. The fieldhouse redevelopment is key to these efforts, and we’re extremely pleased with the final look and components.”

Design plans include an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields – which can be used for soccer, lacrosse and several other sports – basketball/volleyball courts and several indoor pickle ball courts.

Greenwood purchased the former middle school property in 2017. Current and future projects include:

Proposed construction of 450+ apartments and 130+ townhomes

75,000+ square feet of potential retail/office space

9 acres of new or upgraded open space

9 miles of new or reconstructed streetscape

Plans remain conceptual while Myers and other city officials continue discussions with private developers. Greenwood expects to issue a public RFP for development of the property in the coming weeks.

“To attract residents, businesses and visitors to the city’s core, we must continue to invest in a diverse array of public amenities that improve our quality of life,” said Myers. Greenwood is already seeing a return on previous investments, and this project continues Old Town’s tremendous momentum.”

Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart says the new fieldhouse is designed for a wide range of residents and visitors.

“We committed to a design providing diverse opportunities for public recreation,” said Taggart. “From futsal to pickle ball, the new fieldhouse will offer something for all ages and ability levels.”

For more information and ongoing progress updates, visit greenwood.in.gov.