Greenwood Rotary Club’s annual event to benefit Greenwood Public Library project

The Greenwood Rotary Club has hosted Bids 4 Kids auctions for the past two years as a way to benefit children in the Greater Greenwood area. Last year’s event raised nearly $11,000 for area children. However, due to the COVID‐19 situation, the club’s committee has adjusted their approach to the 2020 event.

Instead of planning for a live event, where uncertainty is the only known variable, they have shifted their focus to Biz 4 Kids, where members will work with local business and industry to support their cause. Past auction proceeds have benefited United Way Fast Track, Greenwood Community Schools, Greenwood Little League and Central Nine Career Center.

The target project for this year’s Biz 4 Kids will be a donation to the Greenwood Public Library to support its project, “Focus: Foster Kids!” This project will allow the library to provide up to 500 foster children with literacy kits. These kits will include an age-appropriate book to keep, all the information needed to obtain a library card, a fun library swag and information on all the programs, resources and learning kits available to them at the library. All this will come in a special canvas bag that they can bring back to the library over and over again! The library wants to equip foster parents with tools for early literacy training and provide a safe place to play, learn and thrive.

GPL plan to kick this project off with an open house tentatively scheduled for spring of 2021. To fulfill the needs of this project, the Greenwood Rotary Club’s goal is to raise $10,000 by Nov. 30, 2020. Members of the Greenwood Rotary Club feel this is a worthy cause and has already obtained a $3,000 matching grant from Rotary District 6580. Businesses, industries and individuals can sponsor the project at various levels:

Sponsorship Levels:

Bag Sponsors (3) ‐ $1000 (Logo included)

Swag Sponsor (3) ‐ $500 (Logo included)

Postage Sponsor (1) ‐ $500

Meal Sponsor (1) ‐ $300 (already claimed)

Book Sponsors (multiple) ‐ $150

Kit Sponsor (multiple) (one kit=Bag, Books, Swag, Card) ‐ $50

Or choose your own level

Sponsors of this project will receive recognition at the library open house, which would include signage and name badge recognition. Rotary of Greenwood will also recognize sponsors on their social media channels. Will you join us? To learn more about how to donate, please visit: forms.gle/z15FkVcVUnpmnnbd6. Once this form is completed, an invoice will be sent from the Greenwood Rotary Treasurer. To follow the status of this project, please visit our Facebook page (facebook.com/GreenwoodRotaryClub) or reach out to your local Greenwood Rotary Club member.