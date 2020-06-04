Greenwood Public Library announces online events this summer

Patrons of Greenwood Public Library will be treated to a variety of online events through this summer. From storytimes for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and those in grade school to programs for teens, including trivia and developing fantasy characters, there is something for everyone in your family. As well, movies will be shown, and those of all ages are invited to participate in this year’s Summer Reading program.

Summer Reading 2020 Now – July 25 This summer is all about adventure! Join us for Adventures in Reading, where we’ll be offering some great virtual programs, as well as the classic reading program you know and love! Register online to track your hours and win raffle tickets for some fun, bookish themed prize packs! All ages are encouraged to join the fun.

Toy Story Interactive Movie Thursday | Jun 18 | 7:15 p.m. The WHOLE family is invited to join us for a special interactive, movie-watching experience! Starting on Monday, June 15, an interactive grab bag can be picked up from the GPL lobby full of goodies that will go beyond a normal movie watching experience with planned activities and prompts throughout the show.

Jump Start Baby/Toddler Storytimes Mondays | 10 a.m. Join Miss Katherine on Facebook and YouTube each week for a baby/toddler storytime. Videos will be available on our website as well. We’ll also have kits that you can register for that will go along with the week’s story!

Smart Start Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays | 10 a.m.

Join Miss Anne and Scruffy on Facebook and YouTube each week for preschool storytime! You can also register to pick up a kit that goes along with each week’s story!

Students in grades K-5

Full Steam Ahead Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us virtually each week as we explore a new STEAM topic. Kits will be available for pickup starting Monday of each week. Click on the program name to register for that week.



Adventures in Art

Thurs | Jun 4 | 4:30 p.m.

Try your hand at making some homemade art supplies using common household items.Adventures in Backyard Science

Thurs | Jun 11 | 4:30 p.m.

Science fun and exploration in your own backyard! Adventures in Kitchen Chemistry

Thurs | Jun 18 | 4:30 p.m.

Channel your inner mad scientist as we mix it up with some kitchen chemistry. Adventures Under the Night Sky

Thurs | Jun 25 | 4:30 p.m.

Look to the skies as we explore activities and crafts for the budding stargazer.

Teen HQ programs

D&D Character Building 101 Sat | Jun 6 | 1 p.m. Have you always wanted to create your own characters for a fantasy world? Then Dungeons and Dragons is the game for you! Learn the basics of character creation from D&D enthusiast Eric Holbrook via Zoom. You’ll discuss all the dynamic and fun elements of D&D races, classes, ability scores and more with step-by-step instruction.

Marvel Trivia Tues | Jun 16 | 3 p.m. Have you watched all of the Marvel movies? Do you know which character Captain America races past along the mall in Washington D.C.? Are you familiar with all of Groot’s best lines? Then this is the program for you! Join us for an afternoon of Marvel Trivia during this fun, interactive Zoom event.

Movie Monday: Pufnstuf Mon | Jun 22 | 3 p.m. Kick back, relax and watch a movie with other teens. This month we’re streaming the 1970 totally creepy retro classic “Pufnstuf” over Zoom! Chat along with other teens Mystery Science Theater style for a fun, shared experience. After you register, you’ll receive a message from Miss Jessica with a link to the Zoom meeting.

For more information about our regular TeenHQ clubs, meetings and programs, be sure to visit our TeenHQ page on our website.