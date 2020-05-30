Greenwood Park Mall shuts down after protests turn violent in downtown Indianapolis

By Nancy Price and Neal Smith

Greenwood Park Mall closed at noon today following peaceful protests that turned violent last night in downtown Indianapolis.

Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Fillenwarth issued the following statement:

“Due to recent events, Simon Property Group has decided to close the Greenwood Park Mall at noon today. We are monitoring the current situation closely with Simon Property Group and other local agencies.”

Greenwood Police Department Officer Kortney Burrello said the department received a social media tip of possible rioting and looting at the mall. “The mall chose to close down for the safety of the citizens and property,” Burrello said. “We are currently monitoring the situation and assisting Simon Properties.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb later released this statement:

“Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota.

As I stated yesterday, injuring the innocent in response to an injustice is counterproductive. I’ve asked the Indiana State Police to fully support and make resources available to local communities across our state to ensure our citizens and their property remain safe.

In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress. Violence and vandalism will set us back in our shared desire to resolve differences. Let us again, each of us, be part of the solution.”

A curfew is currently in effect for Marion County until 6 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.