Greenwood Kiwanis to host first ‘Souper Bowl I’

The Greenwood Kiwanis Club’s first “Souper Bowl” soup competition is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 525 N. Madison Ave.

In what has all the ingredients for being a fun, community event, the friendly competition will bring together top chefs from several local churches, all vying for the honor of best soup – and all helping to raise money for the Riley Hospital for Children, as well as helping the club tackle the needs of the youths of the community.

The event also will feature a silent auction to raise funds for the club’s Bill and Sharlene Mellencamp Scholarship Fund.

Cost for the evening is $8 for adults, which includes samples of savory soup, drinks and a homemade dessert; $4 for children ages 4 to 10, which includes a hot dog (or soup), drinks and dessert. Children ages 3 and under eat for free.

“We started this fun fundraiser as a chili supper several years ago so we could raise money for the many child-related programs and projects we undertake,” notes Mary Kay Anthony, club president. “In the beginning, competitions featured masterpieces from club members and Kiwanians from other local Kiwanis clubs and, more recently, firefighters and EMTs from local fire stations. We decided to try a new recipe this year by featuring soups prepared by cooks from local churches.

“Just imagine Lutherans taking on Presbyterians, Baptists competing against Catholics, and other denominations lovingly locking horns to benefit the children of our community. It promises to be a fun – and blessed – evening.”

Proceeds from the silent auction are earmarked for the club’s Bill and Sharlene Mellencamp Scholarship Fund.

“Bill and Sharlene were our longtime friends and fellow Kiwanians who left this earth far too soon,” said Richard “Dick” Isenhour, the club’s vice president. “Both were longtime teachers with soft spots in their hearts for children. As a continuing tribute to them, we established the scholarship fund that bears their names. Each year, we award scholarships to students at Center Grove, Franklin Central and Greenwood high schools, where we sponsor Key Clubs.”

The Greenwood Kiwanis Club is one of more than 8,000 clubs around the world that are part of Kiwanis International, a global organization dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time.