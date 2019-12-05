Greenwood adds new exercise options for kids and adults

As the weather shifts toward colder temperatures, the Greenwood Community Center is beginning to see a significant increase in visits. Resident and visiting attendees will enjoy new features this fall and winter, both in Kid City and The Gym.

A new element – The BEAM – was installed on the second floor of Kid City last month. The interactive projection system turns indoor spaces into virtual playgrounds, allowing children to choose from a game library of more than 200 options that include adventure, memory, education and sports games for all ages.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said the Community Center is another successful example of driving growth and economic development by focusing on quality of place initiatives.

“To be a successful city, a city appealing to both current and potential new residents and businesses, Greenwood must offer desirable amenities and a high quality of life,” said Myers. “The reimagined Community Center has become a premier Southside destination for both families and active, health-minded individuals. It’s one of the first places we bring economic development prospects, and the response is always overwhelmingly positive.”

Next month, the city will install nearly $80,000 in new fixed-resistance exercise machines for The Gym. More than 20 new machines will complement the facility’s existing cardio and free-weight equipment. Fixed-resistance machines allow users to isolate specific muscle groups without using other muscles. This can be beneficial for ironing out imbalances, for rehabilitation purposes or even specific muscle growth, adding in another form of stimulation. The machines are also more popular with seniors.

Greenwood’s Community Center completed a top-to-bottom makeover in 2016, its first since opening in 1992. The facility features two innovative and distinctive zones:

Kid City is the Community Center’s two-story, STEAM-focused play and activity zone for children. The space includes a Luckey Climber, a wall-sized Lite Brite and special access to a musically themed outdoor play area.

The Gym is an adult workout area featuring the latest in cardio and weightlifting equipment in a modernized setting. In addition, the Community Center gymnasium includes four courts that are open for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

The facility also includes separate areas for a variety of adult fitness classes and three activities rooms that can be rented for events, birthday parties and business meetings.

“Residents and visitors have been extremely positive about the facility’s transformation,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart. “We will continue studying ways to improve and enhance their experience, both for families enjoying Kid City and fitness-minded individuals using The Gym.”

In 2018, Greenwood Community Center hosted a record 122,000 visitors. The facility has seen a 300 percent increase in memberships since 2015. More information, including hours, membership and fitness class schedules, please visit greenwood.in.gov/play.