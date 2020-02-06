Goldfish Swim School opens in Greenwood

Goldfish Swim School’s newest location has officially opened in Greenwood. The nearly 6,500- square-foot location is the third Goldfish Swim School in the Indianapolis area and is located at 1675 W. Smith Valley Road, Suite D1-3 in Greenwood. Classes at the new location have started and families can register for classes at goldfishswimschool.com/greenwood or send an email to swimgreenwood@goldfishss.com.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages 4 months to 12 years. Classes are offered mornings, evenings and weekends by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Goldfish Swim School boasts small class sizes (max 4:1 student to teacher ratio), 90-degree pools and a state-of-the-art chlorine generation system. The swim school also offers weekly family swims and birthday party packages.

BHB Investment Holdings LLC chose Greenwood for the newest Indianapolis location following interest expressed from families who drive across town to the Carmel and Fishers locations, and the ongoing inquiries about when Goldfish would open a location on the Southside of the city.

“Goldfish Swim School offers a unique approach to swim lessons that families can’t find anywhere else,” said Andrew Joseph, area manager, Goldfish Swim School – Indianapolis. “We’re excited to bring the very best learn-to-swim, water safety-based curriculum, trained instructors and child-friendly facility to south Indianapolis.”

The new location is located at the northwest corner of State Road 135 and West Smith Valley Road, and is within the area’s premier regional shopping center, which is anchored by Super Target. The shopping center also features Orange Theory Fitness, Club Pilates, Sola Salon Studios and Pet People.

Joseph believes in giving back to the communities Goldfish Swim School serves through year-round initiatives with local nonprofit organizations, and his team has taught thousands of children throughout Indianapolis to be safer in and around water through free water safety sessions at area schools, daycares and community groups.

Goldfish Swim School’s Carmel and Fishers locations opened in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and this will be the franchise’s first location on the Southside of Indianapolis. Goldfish Swim School has more than 92 locations open and more than 100 in development in 34 states and Canada.