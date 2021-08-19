Franciscan Health offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing

With the escalating cases of the coronavirus being reported locally, Franciscan Health Indianapolis is changing the process and location of its drive-through testing site, effective Aug. 25.

The new location is on the south side of the campus (8111 S. Emerson Ave.) adjacent to the Franciscan Health Cancer Center. The facility previously housed the hospital COVID vaccine clinic, which closed June 30 after more than six months of operations.

The new process for drive-through testing is:

All testing is by appointment only.

Scheduled appointments will be split between symptomatic patients and those scheduled for pre-procedural treatments at the hospital.

The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday). The facility will be closed on Sundays.

Patients will enter the campus from Emerson Avenue and follow signage leading to the testing site.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (317) 528-8974.