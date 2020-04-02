Franciscan Health hospitals accepting handmade masks from public

Many hospitals around the nation are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). While Franciscan Health’s inventories are adequate at this time, our supply chain teams are doing all that they can to obtain additional materials to protect our patients and staff.

Many good-hearted people in the communities we serve have offered to make masks for Franciscan Health hospitals – and we are now accepting their donations. Our Indianapolis and Mooresville hospitals, Franciscan VNS and Home Health and Hospice staffs will potentially use these handmade adult fabric masks from the community.

These donated items will be used only as backups if our supplies run out. Conservation of resources also helps our staff who are on the frontlines of providing care to patients.

Receptacles for the handmade masks are located at:

Franciscan Health Indianapolis (8111 S. Emerson Ave.) at the Main Entrance (Entrance 12) on the east side of the campus and the Center for Women and Children (Entrance 2).

Franciscan Health Mooresville (1201 Hadley Road) at the Professional Center (Entrance 7).

If you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or was potentially exposed, or if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath (COVID-19 symptoms), please do not make masks to donate. Instead, do your part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing. If you display any of the symptoms mentioned, contact your primary care provider for direction.

We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from the communities we are privileged to serve. Together – in whatever roles we play inside and outside hospitals – we will weather these challenging times.