Flying high: Roncalli senior earns pilots license

Flying high—Max Mandel, a senior at Roncalli High School has earned the Private Pilot Certificate at the Indianapolis South Greenwood Airport. Mandel put in 70 fight hours in the past 12 months to reach this goal. This consisted of a private pilot airplane written knowledge test and an oral fight practical with a designated pilot examiner. The Private Pilot Certificate privileges allow for the carry of passengers, day or night, into airports throughout the United States.

Mandel said in a press release, that after high school, he wants to pursue a college degree in aviation and then be a hired pilot.