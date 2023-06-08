Express Employment Professionals recognized as a Top Workplace by the Indy Star

By Express Employment Professionals



Express Employment Professionals Indy South is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana by the Indy Star. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire team in creating a positive and fulfilling work environment.

The Top Workplace award is a highly respected accolade that acknowledges organizations in the Indianapolis area that excel in fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, growth, and engagement. Express Employment Professionals Indy South has consistently demonstrated these qualities, making it a preferred employer in the region.

Mike Heffner, owner of Express Employment Professionals Indy South and Columbus, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are incredibly honored to be named a Top Workplace by the Indy Star. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. At Express, we believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we strive to create an environment that encourages growth, supports career development, and nurtures a sense of belonging. This award is a testament to the positive impact we have on our employees’ lives, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to their well-being.”

The managing partner of Express Employment Professionals Indy South and Columbus, Phill Powell, also expressed his delight at the achievement. “Being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Indy Star is a true honor for our organization,” said Powell. “Our success is a direct result of our team’s unwavering dedication, professionalism, and passion for serving both our clients and candidates. We believe that when employees are happy and fulfilled, they can deliver outstanding results. This recognition reaffirms our belief in creating a supportive and inclusive work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.”

Express Employment Professionals Indy South has built a solid reputation in the staffing industry for its commitment to excellence and exceptional service. By consistently providing top-notch staffing solutions, they have become a trusted partner for numerous businesses in the Indianapolis area. Express receives the Top Workplace award for the ninth consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition as a Top Workplace is a testament to Express Employment Professionals Indy South’s unwavering commitment to its employees and the community it serves. The company remains dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that inspires collaboration, innovation, and a sense of purpose.