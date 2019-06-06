Eric Grayson receives film award at annual ceremony

Film historian Eric Grayson was honored at the 17th annual Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 1. The awards, named after a B-movie villain in 1940s films, honor the best in classic horror research, creativity and film preservation. More than 4,500 ballots were cast worldwide, a record number.

Grayson received a statuette known as a Rondo for supplying a print (the only one known to survive) of the pilot of the 1963-64 TV show, The Outer Limits. He also did the commentary for one of the extras on that pilot on the two-volume DVD set.

He and others involved in the production and release of the show’s DVDs received Rondos for the category of the Best Overall Package of Extra Features. The boxed set contains all 49 episodes, 42 commentaries and unseen alternates. The series will receive other awards at the ceremony, as well.

Grayson has been involved in film history, preservation and collecting for several years. He also screens many rare films, often from his collection – “real film on real projectors.” On the night of the awards ceremony, he called in to the screening of China Seas (1935), the June Vintage Movie Night selection at Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr., Indianapolis, starring Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, Wallace Beery, and Rosalind Russell (gpacarts.org).

The next Vintage Move Night selection will be held Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tom Thumb (1958): In a mythical land, woodcutter Jonathan (Bernard Miles) agrees not to chop down the oldest tree in the forest in return for three wishes granted by the Forest Queen. After he wastes two wishes bickering with his wife, the third brings them Tom (Russ Tamblyn), a thumb-sized child. The couple dote upon him, but are unable to protect him when, on his way to the village, the innocent Tom falls in with villainous Ivan (Terry Thomas) and Tony (Peter Sellers). This is another colorful George Pal film, appearing by request.

Admission to the Vintage Movie Night series is $5. Concessions are $1. The films are all family-friendly. Free parking is available. For more information, visit gpacarts.org or call (317) 327-7135.