Enjoy “Saturday Night Fever” at Beef and Boards

Disco-mania is alive and well at Beef & Boards.

Running through March 29, “Saturday Night Fever” stars Jeremy Sartin and Amanda Tong as Tony Manero and Stephanie Mangano, the couple who dances their way into love in this turbulent 1970’s cinematic standard.

Theatre-goers will enjoy disco classics such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “If I Can’t Have You,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Boogie Shoes” and “Disco Inferno.”

“Saturday Night Fever” is rated PG-13. Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include Chef Odell Ward’s buffet and fruit and salad bar as well as unlimited coffee, tea and lemonade.

For tickets and a complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317-872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.