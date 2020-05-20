Emmanuel Church to host community blood drives

Emmanuel Church will host multiple community blood drives with the American Red Cross on the following dates:

May 21 from 2-7 p.m. at the Franklin Campus:

550 Homestead Blvd., Franklin, IN 46131

May 26 from 2-7 p.m. at the Greenwood Campus:

1640 W. Stones Crossing Road W., Greenwood, IN 46143

May 28 from 2-7 pm at the Banta Campus:

6602 S. Harding St., Indianapolis, IN 46217

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at eclife.org/events.

“Emmanuel Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Lead Pastor Danny Anderson “This blood drive is our way of giving our church staff, congregation, and community an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

Giving blood is considered an essential task. The Red Cross is currently practicing safe social distancing in the spacing of the stations at events and appointments, and all Red Cross events adhere to a high standard of safety and infection control.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.