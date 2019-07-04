Earth is our pharmacist, not a delicatessen

By Wendell Fowler

Summer weather is here: cookouts, picnics and porch parties proliferate as bustling farmers markets abound with a kaleidoscope of local summer fruits and vegetables tingling with vitamin-packed, sun-kissed deliciousness.

If I never see another health-depleting grocery store potato salad and coleslaw it will be too soon. That stuff is just nasty; full of unhealthy fats, preservatives, sugar and God knows what else. Don’t believe me? Read ingredient labels. This food writer is not at all convinced Big Food manufacturers (in bed with Big Phama) are concerned about your family’s health and wellbeing; just its bottom line and how long the product will hold up. The vast majority of grocery premade salads were made weeks, even months ago, which means dead food! You may recall my past columns regarding the energy and vibrating of fresh verses old, processed dead food. The higher the vibe, the more that plant does for you.

So, what can a beautiful soul who is eager to take the road of nutritional righteousness do? Take the easy route and surrender in blind servitude to the grocery delicatessen? Nope. Hit the local farmers market and then get back into the kitchen for goodness sake where you control the ingredients, not a board of directors focused on profit over humanity and take charge of your loving family’s mental and physical health and wellbeing. Visit Chefwendell.com where you can order my educational plant-based cookbooks that create health.

I believe deep inside that you truly want to eat better but are not sure where to start or think you don’t have the time. How much do you love yourself and your family?

This quick salad is a summertime go-to for my wife, Sandi, and I. It’s simple and full of anti-inflammatory vitamins, minerals, enzymes and fiber that create health … and compliments.

The ingredients are as follows:

1 medium zucchini

1 medium unpeeled cucumber

1 small red onion

1 red and one yellow pepper, cored and seeded

1/4 tsp. of Himalayan salt

3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. raw honey

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

Directions: