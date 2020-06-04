CGHS seniors honored with Indiana Brilliant Firefly Awards

Center Grove High School seniors Richard Arkanoff II and Liam Price were honored with the Lieutenant Governor’s Brilliant Firefly Awards.

The award is presented to young Hoosiers who have distinguished themselves by demonstrating outstanding community service, exemplary academic achievement and/or exceptional leadership in their communities. The awards were presented during a ceremony recorded earlier and played during the CGCSC Board of School Trustees May 26 meeting.

Indiana State Representatives John Young (R-District 47) and Dollyne Sherman (R-District 93) were on hand for the presentation, while Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch joined the presentation virtually. Arkanoff received the award for his efforts to create a memorial for CGCSC students and staff members who died while attending or employed by the school corporation.

Price was recognized for his role as a youth ambassador for Special Olympics Indiana. “You were such an example and a model to other Hoosiers of what can be accomplished and how important it is to include all Hoosiers in our daily lives,” Lt. Governor Crouch said of Price. “You are an example of courage and you are also an example of inclusion in your community.”

“It is certainly a testimony to your commitment, your compassion for your community and your persistence,” Lt. Governor Crouch said of Arkanoff. “Congratulations on what you have done by giving back.”

“Indiana’s future is in great hands with the two of you,” said Crouch. “Thank you for the example you have set for Hoosiers all over our state.” Nominations for the Brilliant Firefly Awards are limited to Hoosiers ages 18 and under and must be submitted by a member of the Indiana General Assembly.