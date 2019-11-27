CGHS named state finalist in national STEM contest

Center Grove High School is a finalist in the 10th annual Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow Contest.” The contest is a nationwide competition that encourages students in grades 6-12 to creatively use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills to solve a community challenge. More than 2,000 entries were submitted and only 300 schools, including four others in Indiana, have been selected as state finalists.

CGHS seniors Madison Hammill, Athulya Nair and Mahek Agrawal submitted a proposal addressing the improper sealing of infrastructures in areas that may lack access to rudimentary facilities and comforts. Nair said the idea combined all their interests together. They wanted to come up with something that would help their community.

“Our design is for an expanding material that uses an exothermic reaction to release heat and enhance heat retention,” said Agrawal. “It could be used as a cheap blanket or to help keep a mobile home warmer.”

Andrea Teevan, who teaches Project Lead the Way courses in Biomedical Science, Human Body Systems and Biomedical Innovations, is overseeing the project.

“The students came up with this idea on their own,” said Teevan. “They are very innovative. It is exciting to see what our students can do and what others who have graduated have moved on to do.”

The contest includes four rounds of judging. As a state finalist, Teevan will receive a Samsung tablet for her classroom. Results for the second round are expected to be announced in December and the third round in August. The final round, to be announced in August, will determine the five national winners who will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials and a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.

The contest goes from Aug. 29 through April 1, with an entry period and four rounds of judging. As a state finalist Teevan will receive a Samsung tablet for her classroom and will need to submit an activity plan that lays out how they will improve their community using STEM.

To learn more about the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest go Samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.