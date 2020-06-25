Central Indiana K9 Association hosts K9 training next week

Central Indiana K9 Association’s (CIK9) training program strives to assist, unite and promote all working K9 teams across central Indiana, through accessible training. CIK9 hosts its second K9 Teams Training Camp June 29 through July 1 at multiple locations in central Indiana.

CIK9 is proud to partner with High Risk Deployment Police K9 – Scenario Based K9 training experts to provide an intense working seminar to challenge both K-9 and handler. Participants will be given no-nonsense instruction, valuable feedback and guidance on how to implement scenario-based training into their ongoing training to protect and serve the public.

“Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex, Hanzo Logistics and Lucas Oil Raceway have generously opened up their locations to provide a variety of environments for us. This will enhance the training, so we are incredibly grateful to these organizations,” said Corporal Kyle Schaefer of Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and co-founder of CIK9. Twenty-five K9 teams representing 12 agencies are expected to participate in the three-day camp. The agencies pay for the instructor fees while CIK9 facilitates the venues, food and beverages for the three days. For this camp, CIK9 funded its first free registration to a K9 team who otherwise would not have been able to attend. Donations are needed to continue to fund one or more free registrations for future training camps as well as pay for the food and beverages for the hard-working law enforcement K9 handlers.

Donations can be made at cik9.org. Central Indiana K9 Association is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization founded in 2019. Its programs – funded by public donations and grants – assist, train and honor working K9s, who serve faithfully, vigilantly and selflessly within central Indiana. For more information, contact Theresa Brandon, co-founder and board chair at info@cik9.org and visit our website (cik9.org), Facebook or LinkedIn pages.