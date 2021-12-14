Center Grove and Carmel voted out of MIC

The six principals from the schools in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference voted unanimously on Monday to remove the Center Grove Trojans and Carmel Greyhounds from the conference.

Now, the conference consists of Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, Warren Central, North Central, Pike High School and Ben Davis.

The decision was shared in a press release detailing the history of the MIC and how in the late 90s, eight schools came together to serve as a model for “interscholastic excellence.” The release also stated how the framework of the conference included the appreciation and support of the “unique characteristics” of the member schools. They also said the MIC is more than an athletic conference, but it also aims to improve multiple aspects of the member schools.

Toward the end of the release, the principals shared that this fall, they were alerted there could be some changes for multiple reasons, Carmel and Center Grove were seeking a difference conference.

The release was finished by saying, “We value the historical relationships with these two communities, and while this is sad to those who understand the rich history, we also understand that these two schools no longer share the vision that we are more than an athletic conference, that athletes should not drive our decisions and that our unique characteristics are what make us strong.”

The vote allows the two schools to seek a conference that aligns with their vision. The two schools are looking to join the Hoosier Crossroads Conference (HCC) which currently consists of Brownsburg, Fishers, Avon, Franklin, Franklin Central, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville.

Center Grove and Carmel shared a joint-statement, “Center Grove High School and Carmel High School have submitted a formal petition to join the Hoosier Crossroads Conference (HCC). We respect the coaches, faculty, administrators, and student-athletes of the MIC Conference. We have had long-standing and positive relationships with the MIC Conference and appreciate the 26 years of collaboration and competition with the MIC schools. The decision to request to change conferences is rooted in the belief that this move would provide our schools with the collaboration, competition, and support necessary to grow our programs over the next 20 years.”