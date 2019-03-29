Calvary Christian School hosts annual community festival … with plenty of ribs

By Angela Norris

Calvary Christian School is hosting its annual CCS Fest, which will offer many exciting features, including the fifth annual KCBS Indiana-sanctioned BBQ competition.

“My favorite is the brisket; I’m a brisket guy,” said Aaron McCreery of the Kansas City BBQ Society. “The competition is a big community event. I enjoy interacting with the community and they are very good to me; they make sure I’m well fed which is always good!”

The competitors will BBQ four categories of meat, chicken, pork ribs, pork (pulled or sliced) and brisket. Six judges will hold a blind taste test and will judge on taste, texture and tenderness. The winners will win cash prizes, trophies, awards and medallions, “but more importantly, ranking,” McCreery said.

The CCS Fest will also offer varieties of food trucks that will be on site. Guests are invited to browse through the local and statewide artisan and craft booths. Kids can play in the kids’ zone, which includes carnival games and bounce houses. Family-friendly live music will entertain guests as well.

“This year, we brought the car show back after many requests … so this is a big hit,” said LaManda Dorval, a CCS Fest committee member for Calvary Christian School. “We’ve had some really old cars, modern and interesting ones, too. Once we had a spaceship ‘car’ show up … the alien driver ‘abducted’ our principal for a spin … it was so fun!”

Since 2015, the CCS Fest has raised more than $65,000 for Calvary Christian School. Last year alone, $500 was put into each classroom for teachers to purchase supplies and fund classroom aids. The school’s science lab was enhanced with new equipment and technology; in addition, a retired chemist from Eli Lilly was invited to the school to teach additional science labs and AP classes.

New technology, including document cameras, upgraded computer programs and new text books, were also added to classrooms. In addition, accelerated reader programs were added to the curriculum.

Goals for 2019 include:

Creating middle school opportunities for labs and STEM programs.

Additional science lab enhancements, such as new iPads with lab programs.

Playground and playground safety enhancements.

New computer technology programs.

Targeting $500 per classroom for teacher supplies and classroom aid.

“Calvary Christian School is a four-star, DOE-accredited, K3-Grade 12 school,” Dorval said. “The school is a ministry of Calvary Tabernacle. We feel this event not only benefits our students and teachers; as well, we are making an impact on our community.

“What I enjoy the most is the people. It’s so nice getting to meet those in our community. We are neighbors and it’s important to get to know each other. And the CCS Fest brings us together as a community in a very fun and exciting way.”

CCS Fest key sponsors include Belem Logistics, Triangle Engineering, McDonalds and The Nest Event Center.

The festival will sell tickets for food vendors and the kids’ zone, including an all-day pass. In case of inclement weather, the fest will be moved inside.

For information about CCS Fest or admissions for CCS, you may call our front office at (317) 789-8710.