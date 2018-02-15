Breaking barriers

Bawi Za Lian graduates from Southport Police Training Academy as the first Chin police officer in the Indianapolis area

Bawi Za Lian dreamed of becoming a police officer. Two or three years ago, he contacted the Southport Police Department to inquire about joining the reserve department. There was one problem – Lian wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

A refugee from the Chin State of Burma, Lian made it his goal to earn his citizenship. He listened to a CD every day that would review information about the U.S. government, history and more. He took the test, and was granted his citizenship in March 2017.

“I was happy,” he said. “I was so proud. I wanted to get my citizenship.”

In January 2018, at 22 years old, his dream came true as he graduated from the Southport Police Training Academy, making him the first Chin police officer in the Indianapolis area.

“I’m so happy and thrilled to know that one of our community members will be part of the Southport Police,” said KJack William, president of the Chin Community of Indiana, who attended Lian’s graduation. “I hope that this will make a lot of impact in our community. He will be a big resource for us. A lot of our community members don’t speak English. There are so many language barriers when they deal with police officers or people. I hope this will be an important tool, resource, we can have for issues in the community.”

Lian came to the United States in 2009, at 12 1/2 years old. He spent five-and-a-half years in Pennsylvania before his family relocated to Indianapolis, where he finished his senior year at Southport High School. He attended Harrison College for two years before leaving school to take a job at Penske. He currently works at that warehouse distribution center in the HR department and as a translator.

The job was going well, but Lian wanted something more.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “I was going to join the military, but my mom stopped me from it. It’s in my blood. My uncle is a police officer in Burma. My other uncle is in the military.”

Lian was accepted into the academy in 2017. Training was supposed to begin July 27, 2017, the same day that Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty.

“It was tough to do the academy for us,” Lian said. “I just want to appreciate it.”

The class ended with 12 new reserve officers graduating. They had undergone an initial six months of training, doing everything from learning traffic laws to experiencing a Taser and pepper spray firsthand.

“The taser, it was only five seconds,” Lian said, recollecting his training. “The pepper spray, for me, it lasted two days. I’d rather (get) tased 100 times than pepper spray.”

Having earned his badge, Lian started his field training on Feb. 2. He feels he still has much to learn, and takes the time to continue studying traffic and criminal laws.

“I have to articulate why I stopped them,” Lian said.

He also wants to help educate his Chin community.

“In our community, we don’t have traffic law or officers patrolling the street,” he said. “There’s a lot of laws that don’t exist. I want to educate about the law and the culture. It’s just a bit different… Since I speak Chin or Burmese, I think it will help a lot, the Southport Police to communicate with Chin citizens.”

William said with a population of almost 20,000 in the Southside area, the Burmese community needs people like Lian to begin taking positions in the legal system, government and law enforcement.

“We need more people who understand the culture, the language, so they can easily handle anything that is an issue,” William said.

The support from the community has been a humbling surprise, Lian said, but it’s an expectation he intends to live up to.

“I want to be a role model to the new generation,” Lian said. “I want them to look at me and say he can be a police officer so why not us.”