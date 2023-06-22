Blast off to the Indianapolis Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program

The Indianapolis Public Library is excited to launch the 2023 Summer Reading Program, taking place June 5 to July 29. This year’s “Space Camp” themed program invites kids and teens to blast off to Camp Read S’more, where they will earn prizes for reading and completing bonus activities and explore new interests by taking part in workshops.

Participants can read any book, graphic novel, magazine, e-book, or newspaper, including books from home or books borrowed from the library. Use the Beanstack Tracker app or a paper tracker, which can be picked up at any Library location, to track time spent reading, listening to audiobooks, reading aloud to someone, or listening to someone read. Beanstack is available on iOS and Android, or online at indypl.beanstack.org.

Prizes are earned at 1 hour, 5 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours of reading and include books, snacks and a variety of passes such as tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, passes to the Children’s Museum haunted house, free pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, and more!

“Reading is like riding a bike — if you practice every day, you can go farther and faster,” said Shael Weidenbach, youth services manager at The Indianapolis Public Library. “Reading 20 minutes a day makes a huge difference, and 20 minutes a day in June and July equals 20 hours of reading and marks the completion of our program. The Summer Reading Program exists to keep kids reading over the summer, continuing to build those literacy muscles.”

Young readers can earn a bonus prize by completing seven DISCOVER activities such as checking out a cookbook and making a dish or telling a librarian a funny joke. All readers who log time will be eligible for grand prizes at the end of the summer if we reach our community reading goal of 16 million minutes read. Grand prizes include Nintendo® Switches, LEGO® sets, Target Gift Cards and one of two $529 College Choice CD savings accounts.

Throughout the summer, there will be workshops and storytelling programs that provide participants with opportunities to connect with peers and explore new interests. Participants can get active with Teen Ultimate Ninjas, try new Space Snacks with the Marion County Health Department Nutrition Services, or explore the universe through stories, songs and puppets during Stellar Storytime with Professor Watermelon. We have free arts and crafts workshops, animal shows, obstacle courses and more!

The Summer Reading Program is not just for kids anymore! Adults can join the adult summer reading program to earn prize tickets for drawings at 1, 5, 10, 15 and 20 reading hours for a chance to win exciting prize bundles. Complete both 20 hours of reading and four of 10 activity challenges for a chance to win a Grand Prize: a one-night stay for two people at either Bottleworks Hotel, The Old Northside Inn, Tru by Hilton, or the Fairfield Inn by Marriott.

The Summer Reading Program is presented by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Major Sponsors include 92.3 WTTS, Alice and Robert Schloss Donor Advised Fund, The Indianapolis Foundation Library Fund, Indianapolis Indians, Dr. Sherri Lauver and Dr. Kevin Biglan, Lilly Endowment Inc. and Mary Frances Rubly & Jerry Hummer. Supporting sponsors include Citizens Energy Group, CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan, Corteva Agriscience, FORVIS, The Fort Ben Branch Design & Construction Companies: RATIO, The Skillman Corporation and Davis & Associates, Inc., Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Office of the Lawrence Township Trustee Steve Talley and OneAmerica®.