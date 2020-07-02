BlakeStrong Bowell Fund hosts third annual golf outing

The third annual BlakeStrong Bowell Golf Outing arrived with a collective sigh of relief that the sun was shining with no threat of rain. The countless hours of preparation culminated in a successful 2020 BlakeStrong Golf Outing. “We are pleased to have reached our goal of raising over $15,000 for BlakeStrong,” said Dan Carmichael, Blake’s stepfather and golf outing coordinator.

Winding River Golf Course in Indianapolis played host to 30 teams and numerous volunteers, consisting of family, friends and supporters of the BlakeStrong Bowell Fund (BSB Fund) for the third annual BlakeStrong Golf Outing on Friday, June 19. BlakeStrong was founded in memory of Blake Bowell, who lost his courageous battle with brain cancer in 2017. The mission of the BSB Fund is to provide hope, strength and support in the fight against brain cancer. It does this by providing funding toward furthering cancer research and assisting cancer impacted families. In addition, BSB Fund provides several annual scholarships as well as providing support for several community projects close to the hearts of the family of Blake Bowell.

Joe Slater, longtime friend to the Bowell family said, “I enjoy golfing in the outing every year, not only for the enjoyment of golf, but to help support a cause that I know is important to my close friends, and to keep Blake’s memory alive.”

While the event’s primary purpose is to raise money in support of the BlakeStrong Bowell Fund mission it was not without elements of competition, fellowship and general love of the game. A “canon” could be used as the tee shot on hole one or you could be entered into a drawing if you landed within a designated space on the green at hole 17. Team members came from as far as Tennessee and Florida, simply to participate and spend time with friends. All enjoyed the catered lunch and snack and beverage carts roaming the course throughout the day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rescheduling or outright cancellation of numerous events here locally as well as across the globe. The BlakeStrong Bowell Fund too was concerned it would have to cancel. Those with BlakeStrong Bowell saw this as a God and Blake partnership to ensure that the show goes on. As a nod to the unusual buying habits associated with the pandemic, BSB Fund received a small donation of toilet paper. They chose to put it up as one of their door prizes. It was awarded to a person who had the longest amount of time until they might return to the office to work. Julie Walter, will likely not return until December and will certainly make good use of it with her quarantine crew.

“What a tremendous day it was to be together on the golf course in memory of such a wonderful son and person. The energy was fantastic, and the fellowship was special. So much thanks to spread around to all those that donated, volunteered and helped to make this year’s event the best ever. I know Blake is certainly looking down with a huge smile. Thanks to all and hope to see everyone next year,” said Mark Bowell, Blake’s father, thoughtfully considering the conclusion of the day’s activities.

The next scheduled event for BSB Fund is the annual BlakeStrong Fest, set for Saturday. Oct. 10. For more information about BlakeStrong Bowell Fund, visit BlakeStrong.org.