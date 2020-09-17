Beech Grove Promoters Club cancels annual Fall Festival

Compiled by Nancy Price

The Beech Grove Promoters Club has announced that it will cancel this year’s annual Fall Festival and asks readers to donate to local nonprofits that depend on funds raised from the event.

“To our Beech Grove family, friends and supporters: It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel this year’s Beech Grove Fall Festival and parade, normally held in September,” said Tim Latimer, secretary for the Beech Grove Promoters Club. “After much deliberation and reflection, we feel that canceling these events is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

“Each year several not-for-profit groups participate in the festival and/or parade and depend on the event to raise money for their cause or group’s events,” he continued. “With this mind, we are reaching out to you in hopes that you can help these groups by making a donation. Below is a list of last year’s not-for-profit vendors. You can donate to them directly or you can donate to the Promoters Club and we will ensure your donation is directed to the group designated. You can donate to the Promoters Club by using this PayPal link: PayPal.me/bgfallfestival or bgfallfestival@gmail.com. You can also donate by check to the Beech Grove Promoters Club, PO Box 132, Beech Grove, IN 46107. We look forward to a better than ever parade and fall festival in 2021.”

The 2019 festival not-for-profit vendors (no particular order) include:

Beech Grove Little League

Beech Grove Soccer

Beech Grove Bowl Special Rollers League

Southeast Indy Girl Scouts

Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition

Servant’s Heart

Beech Grove United Methodist Church

Southwood Baptist Church

Beech Grove City Schools

Zeta Theta Chapter Tri Kappa

Delta Theta Tau Chapter Nu Tau

Beech Grove Moose Lodge 1883

Cross Way Church

Villa Baptist Church

Beech Grove Girls Softball Association

The Beech Grove Promoters Club was founded in 1953 as the Exchange Club. Other annual fundraisers include Spring and Fall Cleanup Days and the July 3rd Fireworks. Those interested in becoming a member may call (317) 803-9140 or email bgpromoters@beechgrove.com.

For more information, go to bgpromoters.org.