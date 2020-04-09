Aspire announces new vice president of Economic Development

Amanda Rubadue will serve as vice president of economic development for Aspire, an organization committed to driving economic development and business success in Johnson County and southern Indianapolis.

Rubadue is the first economic development leader named by Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance, which works on behalf of entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. Most recently, she served as economic development director for the city of Westfield and an associate planner prior to that. Earlier in her career, Rubadue worked for a global commercial real estate services firm in Indianapolis.

“Aspire was formed with the mission of driving economic development and business success in this county and region,” said John Sturm, Aspire board vice-chair of economic development. “Amanda’s skills, expertise and leadership, gained through relevant professional experiences, will be a tremendous asset to furthering that mission. She has hit the ground running and is connecting with community and economic development leaders throughout Johnson County and central Indiana.”

As Westfield’s economic development director, Rubadue coordinated business attraction and expansion leads from the state, Indy Partnership and directly from companies and she was responsible for shepherding successful projects through the selection and incentive process. She also developed and implemented Westfield’s economic development strategy.

“Amanda is plugged into our region,” said Christian Maslowski, Aspire president and CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience and active relationships with key site selectors and brokers. Amanda is widely respected by her peers and industry professionals and is already beginning to learn about the different communities we serve. She will run point on expansion and attraction projects starting now.”

Rubadue earned a bachelor’s degree in community leadership and engagement from the University of Indianapolis and is a graduate of the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.

“This is such a dynamic and vibrant organization,” said Rubadue. “I’m looking forward to building on efforts to date, expanding Aspire’s business-attraction strategy and implementing a strong business-retention program. There are a number of wonderful companies and organizations in Johnson County focused on economic development, and I look forward to bringing those groups together and fostering meaningful collaboration.”

Rubadue will develop Aspire’s economic development team and implement the organization’s economic strategic plan, which is currently being finalized.