Aspire announces finalists, winners of business awards

By Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance has announced the finalists and winners for its business awards. Aspire’s Business Success Award recognizes those that demonstrate qualified success and creativity in the face of adversity. And its Excellence in Talent Award spotlights employers demonstrating excellence in talent recruitment and retention. Winners in each category were revealed at “Celebrate Aspire” on April 28. The event, sponsored by Franklin College, was held at The Garment Factory in Franklin.

“Business success does not come easy,” said Aspire President + CEO Christian Maslowski. “Business leaders navigate ever-changing technology, shifting consumer trends, supply chain disruptions, labor competition and macroeconomic pressures.”

“Aspire’s award finalists are notable examples of overcoming obstacles and perseverance. And with respect to talent development, which is at the top of every business leader’s mind, our finalists implemented process changes and expanded recruitment teams to create unique solutions that are producing results.”

Aspire’s 2022 business awards are presented by Citizens Bank and Indiana Members Credit Union.

Winners and finalists by award and category are:

Business Success Award

Business Success, Small Companies (1-49 Employees)

WINNER: Hoosier Brewing

Finalists:

Bargersville Wellness

Crown Staffing

Duke Homes

Business Success, Large Companies (50+ Employees)

WINNER: AECOM Hunt

Finalist: Indiana Foundation Services

Business Success, Nonprofits

WINNER: Festival Country Indiana

Finalists:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County

Resources of Hope

Excellence in Talent Developmental Award

Excellence in Talent Development, Small Employers (1-49 Employees)

WINNER: ALL IN Painting

Finalists:

Airtomic LLC

Bargersville Wellness

Duke Homes

Dynamic Music Services

Excellence in Talent Development, Large Employers (50+ Employees)

WINNER: AECOM Hunt

Finalists:

California Custom Fruits & Flavors

The Garrett Companies