Aspire Ambassador committee applications now open

What is an Ambassador?

Our Ambassadors are highly visible, esteemed volunteers who serve as a crucial liaison between Aspire investors and the Aspire staff. Each Ambassador makes a commitment to making personal connections with our investors at events in order to build a loyal, committed membership base that will continue to support, participate and invest in Aspire.

Ambassador Objectives:

Greet and host investors at Aspire Events (virtual and in person)

Foster engagement at Aspire programs and events

Nurture quality relationships

Ambassador Qualifications:

Applications are reviewed and given thoughtful consideration by Aspire staff

Strong communication skills

Accountable, trustworthy

Working knowledge of Aspire services and the business community

Self-motivated

Comfort in initiating open, informative dialogue

Expectations of Ambassadors:

Represent Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance in a professional manner, including dress

Build relationships with investors at Aspire Events

Attend 6 of 11 Ambassador Coffee Connections (virtual and in person)

Attend Ribbon Cuttings

Coffee Connections:

Networking opportunity for Aspire Members

Ambassadors will help host the event alongside Aspire Staff

▪ Greet and welcome new members

▪ Work registration

▪ Assist in making introductions

Format of Program

Two different member groups will meet on rotating months; please see below for rotation.

MEMBER GROUP ONE: Coffee Connections (new members 1-4 years)

Third Tuesday of designated months, 8:30-9:30 a.m., rotating locations

▪ January, March, May, July, September and November

MEMBER GROUP TWO: Coffee Connections (members active with Aspire 5-10 years)

Third Tuesday of designated months, 8:30-9:30 a.m., rotating locations

▪ February, April, June, August and October

Time Commitment: 1-3 hours per month:

Attend Aspire Events

Attend Coffee Connections

Attend ribbon cuttings

Benefits to Ambassador:

Official Aspire name badge

Personal and business gain

Ambassador Event Tickets:

1 event ticket to each Aspire event

Please note the following:

▪ This excludes Signature Program Events

Women Leaders, Celebrate Aspire, Aspire Golf Classic, Aspire Economic Outlook Breakfast

▪ Event tickets are non-transferable and may only be used by the Aspire Ambassador

Rewards and Recognition:

Spoken recognition and introduction at Aspire events

