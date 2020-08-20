American Heart Association awards grant to Sugar Grove Elementary

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has awarded grants ranging from $1,025 to $3,500 to three Indiana elementary schools to implement health and wellness activities.

The recipients are:

Brentwood Elementary School, Plainfield

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Sugar Grove Elementary School, Greenwood

Awarded to schools across the country, the grants continue the American Heart Association’s commitment to help educators make whole-body wellness a priority.

Across the country, the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ awarded more than $400,000 to more than 180 elementary, middle and high schools who participated in either the in-school or digital programs for the 2019-2020 school year. Kids Heart Challenge offers physical activations to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as hoops or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR™. The American Heart Challenge is a service-learning program for middle and high school students. The program helps boost heart health and self-esteem, while reducing stress and anxiety through programs featuring dance and obstacle courses. Both program curriculums help prepare kids for success by supporting physical and emotional well-being, while offering new learning resources and physical activities to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators.

Grant recipients are now able to implement a variety of wellness activities with additions such as physical activity equipment, CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans[1] only 20 percent of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. Both the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are rooted in proven science which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood[2].

In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include improved grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression[3].

Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for improved health outcomes for healthier communities. Schools are encouraged to register now for the school-based programs to bring expanded curriculum resources to students in the 2020-21 school year. All participating schools are eligible to apply for the next grant cycle.

To learn more about other school programs, or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, please visit heart.org/kids