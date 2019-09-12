Amazon’s Greenwood fulfillment center now open for business

Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Greenwood is officially open for business. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the more than 600,000 square-foot building for the first time Sept. 4 to celebrate its first day of operation. The fulfillment center currently employs hundreds of full-time associates who play integral roles within Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations – everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics.

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with a 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch four years ago, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for jobs in demand. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Positions are still available at the Greenwood fulfillment center. Interested candidates can visit amazondelivers.jobs to learn more and apply online.

Amazon.com, Inc., is an American multinational technology company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994. The Seattle-based business focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. The company initially started as an online marketplace for books but later expanded to sell electronics, software, video games, apparel, furniture, food, toys and jewelry. In 2015, Amazon surpassed Walmart as the most valuable retailer in the United States by market capitalization. In 2018, Bezos announced that its two-day delivery service, Amazon Prime, had surpassed 100 million subscribers worldwide. Amazon is considered one of the Big Four technology companies, along with Google, Apple and Facebook.