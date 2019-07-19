Amazon warehouse to open in Beech Grove

By Angela Morefield

Big changes are coming to the Industrial Park in Beech Grove at the end of the year. Dozens of full-time and part-time warehouse positions will soon be available at a new Amazon warehouse scheduled to open in Beech Grove.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley announced July 10, during a press conference at City Hall, that Amazon will open a warehouse in Beech Grove.

Buckley stated that construction is set to begin soon with modifying the site for Amazon’s needs. The site’s expected opening would be at the end of 2019.

Amazon prepared a statement for Buckley to the media, which read, “I’m looking forward to welcoming Amazon to our beautiful, clean city. This is an exciting update for us, and we’re thrilled for the addition of dozens of full-time and part-time jobs and entrepreneurial work opportunities for the talented people of Beech Grove.”

The new Amazon warehouse will be in the old Meade Electric building at Churchman Press. The building is approximately 5,000 square feet and will create job opportunities for residents. The facility will help customers as it seeks to enable faster and more efficient delivery of larger products, including furniture and sporting goods.

This is a project that has been planned for at least six months. “They (Amazon) want to establish a facility in central Indiana that only deals with large ticket items, which would be furniture, televisions, lawnmowers, whatever,” said Buckley. “So, they choose the city of Beech Grove. We’ve been working with them ever since; they were very good to work with. They like the area, they like the city of Beech Grove. They like the area out in the Industrial Park and we’re looking forward to a long relationship as a city with them.”

Buckley is working with Colliers International, a real estate agency for Amazon. Buckley spent time with two of the representatives from the agency, ironing out details about the project. They discussed plans over lunch, tea and scones at Rustic Root Tea Room in Beech Grove. Buckley said, “It shows how important small business is and they (the representatives) have come back since.” The representatives also had a keen interest in the roundabout being constructed at Churchman and Arlington avenues. “The roundabout went out for bid today, and soon it will be under construction.” Buckley added, “It’s an industrial roundabout and they want to be up and running by the end of 2019, so we are anxiously waiting and willing to work with them.”