Alleycats back in action: Center Grove alumni take the ultimate disc team into a comeback season

By Jessica Todd

After an off-season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis Alleycats are back in action. Center Grove High School alumni Travis Carpenter has played since the professional ultimate disc team formed in 2012.

“I am the only person left on the team that has been there since it started,” said Carpenter. “The league has grown tremendously compared to how it was when we began.” For 22-year-old Trey Dynes, the professional league is new this season.

“Eric Leonard, who was the coach before Will Drumright, allowed me to go to practices in the summers of 2018 and 2019,” said Dynes, who is also a Center Grove alum.

Carpenter began playing ultimate disc in 2010 when he was in high school. He began playing for Center Grove when he was in the off-season for soccer. Dynes began playing for Center Grove as a freshman in high school.

“Center Grove has contributed the most players to go on and play for the Alleycats than any other school in the state,” explained Carpenter. “No other school comes close.”

CGHS won the state championship in ultimate disc Carpenter’s senior year. The school continued to place first for seven consecutive years after that.

“Travis graduated long before me,” explained Dynes. “My biggest accomplishment in high school was making it to nationals my senior year of high school.”

Carpenter made it to nationals his senior year of college and won a gold medal in 2015 for team USA in the world games. He was the only person to come from a smaller school and make it on the world’s team.