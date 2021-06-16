5 Stones Mortgage inaugural golf a grand success

5 Stones Mortgage of Emerson Ave., Greenwood, recently successfully hosted their inaugural 5 Stones Mortgage Golf Outing at the Hillview Country in Franklin on May 27. As many as 88 golfers, a number of them from Southport and neighbouring areas competed in the 18-hole competitions played on foursome scramble format. For the Hole-in-One unique feat, $50,000 Grand Prize was on the offer.

On the demand and response from the golfers, the organizers were encouraged to announce that the 5 Stones Mortgage Golf Outing would be an annual feature.

The outing winners were announced after all the competitors handed over their score cards to the table officials.

The team comprising Jake Medlen, Dustin Royer, Matthew Kresse and Drew Calvert hogged the limelight in the inaugural 5 Stones Mortgage Golf Outing with a combined total of Under-16.

Scott Freeman, Chris DuBois, Evan Graham and Alan Showalter finished runners-up by returning a combined card of Under-13.

The tied third place was claimed by Darryl Thornton, Ormes, Jones and Fogg.

Evan Graham, David Bryant and Mike Miller emerged the Longest Drive champions.

Closest to the Hole winners were Ken Kunz, Chris Mathena, Caleb Ball and Darryl Thorton. Longest Drive Champions.

5 Stones partners Collin Hedegard and Raymond Modglin thanked the participants for their overwhelming response and the support and cooperation of staff of the Hillview Country Club.