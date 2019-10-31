2019 Southport election

By Nancy Price

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Southport Mayor Russell McClure will not be seeking re-election; Southport mayoral candidate James A. Cooney (R) will run uncontested. Candidates featured in this issue that are running for contested office have listed their experience, education and qualifications. Remember to vote next Tuesday!

CITY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE

William J. Leber Jr. (IND)

Background: I am a Rose-Hulman graduate. I understand the infrastructure challenges facing local government. I am vice president of the Southport Redevelopment Commission and I now serve as president of the building corporation formed by the city of Southport to finance the new Municipal Building.

Occupation: I am a civil engineer and have worked for Wessler Engineering on the Southside for 20 years and I’m head of their stormwater department.

Personal: My wife, Shannon, and I have lived in Southport for 19 years. We have two daughters who attend Southport schools.

CITY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE

Charles James Lynch (R)

Background: I’d like to see cleaner streets, better codes enforcement regarding vehicles and mobile homes, more transparency in city government, more support for downtown businesses, lower taxes and less red tape for permits. I would like to see the speed limit in Southport raised to 25 miles per hour on the main thoroughfares. We need a city that is moving forward and is ready to face the future.

Occupation: I worked for Ford Motor Company for 41 years.

Personal: I’ve lived in Southport for 47 years with my wife, Yvonne. We have two daughters, a son, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. My interests include old cars and going to car shows.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 1

Jeff Vogt (IND)

Background: I am running for city council because I believe now is a perfect time to move forward with developing downtown Southport in a way that highlights its history and charm. I joined the Indiana Army National Guard as a radio repair specialist at age 17. I then earned a mechanical engineering degree from IUPUI and later graduated with an BBA in finance from Indiana University.

Occupation: I have over 10 years of experience in project management, financial analysis and contract negotiations.

Personal: I grew up in central Indiana.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 1

Diana S. Bossingham (R)

Background: I feel that my experience as clerk-treasurer will allow me to serve the business owners and residents in my district well. I have worked closely with the Redevelopment Commission since its formation and have been instrumental in creating our own stormwater utility. I’ve worked closely with Chief Thomas Vaughn, Mayor Russell McClure and Councilman Jim Cooney in building our new municipal complex and most recently with the renovation of our community center.

Occupation: I have served as Southport Clerk-Treasurer for two terms.

Personal: I’ve been married to Kerry Bossingham for 21 years. I have five children, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson and two dogs.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4

Susan Hancock (IND)

Background: I am an alumnus of Southport High School and graduated from the University of Indianapolis. My life has been devoted to helping children and youth through teaching, scouts, as a youth leader, leading mission trips and after-school clubs. Repairing storm sewers, resurfacing streets and having a balanced budget are important to me. My goal is to make Southport great for current and future generations.

Occupation: I am a special education teacher.

Personal: I have lived in Southport for 31 years with my husband, Rick. Our children, Michael and Rachel, attended Southport Elementary, Southport Middle School and Southport High School.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4

Larry Tunget (R)

Background: I have served District 4 for two terms and am seeking to serve a third. I am a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. I am a treasurer for Disabled American Veterans and have a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

Occupation: I’m a local entrepreneur who has started a number of businesses and currently serve as CFO of Free State Firearms Training.

Personal: My wife, former Southport Mayor Nannette Tungent, and I have lived in Southport for 49 years. I enjoy golfing and serving the citizens of Southport.

UNCONTESTED

SOUTHPORT: MAYOR

James A. Cooney (R)

SOUTHPORT: CITY CLERK-TREASURER

Diane O’Neal Buchanan (R)

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2

Carol Bowling (R)

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3

Joseph Haley, Jr. (R)