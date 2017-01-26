National Catholic Schools Week

Posted January 26, 2017 By Nicole Davis

National Catholic Schools Week

January 29 – February 4, 2017

Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. In observance of the week, Catholic schools across the nation will celebrate with fun, themed days highlighting aspects of Catholic education, Masses, open houses and service projects.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Communities in Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

“I think Catholic Schools Week for our kids, our staff and our parents, is an opportunity to not only have the dress-up days and the activities to do, but also allows us to share our faith with others, that maybe we don’t always get to,” says Rusty Albertson, principal of St. Mark Catholic School. “Also during Catholic Schools Week, I think it’s important for our kids to continue to learn about the Catholic faith and what it means, past the school setting, or what it means past their normal school career. We have a lot of fun things to do, but we also do Eucharistic adoration, an all-school rosary as well, to emphasize to that.”

St. Mark was named the fastest-growing school in the Archdiocese last year, growing by 55 students, or 22 percent. Twenty-five percent of the school population is not Catholic, and the school population is diverse with 16 languages spoken.

To recognize the contributions that all of these schools bring to the community, this issue of The Southside Times highlights what is happening in schools that serve the area and how Catholic education is meaningful to its students.

Each Southside Catholic School will have a themed dress-up day, along with community

service projects each day. The highlight of the week for many is a staff vs. students volleyball game to conclude the week.

“It’s an opportunity to make a week stand out and be a little different but we also try to build in some of the important aspects of our faith,” said Robert Kitchens, assistant principal of Central Catholic School. “It’s little things that are fun to bring extra awareness to some of these things that we teach all year.”

To learn more about the week about Catholic Schools Week, visit ncea.org.

Catholic schools serving the Southside

Central Catholic

1115 E. Cameron St.

Indianapolis, IN 46203

(317) 783-7759

centralcatholicindy.org

Holy Name of Jesus

89 N. 17th Ave.

Beech Grove, IN 46107

(317) 784-5454

holyname.cc

Nativity

3310 S. Meadow Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46239

(317) 357-1459

nativityindy.org

Our Lady of the Greenwood

399 S. Meridian St.

Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 881-1300

ol-g.org

Roncalli High School

3300 Prague Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 787-8277

roncalli.org

St. Barnabas

8300 Rahke Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46217

(317) 882-0724

school.stbindy.org

Saints Francis & Clare

5901 Olive Branch Rd.

Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 859-4673

ss-fc.org

St. Jude

5375 McFarland Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 784-6828

sjsindy.org

St. Mark

541 E. Edgewood Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 786-4013

school.stmarkindy.org

St. Roch

3603 S. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46217

(317) 784-9144

strochindy.org