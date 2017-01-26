National Catholic Schools Week
National Catholic Schools Week
January 29 – February 4, 2017
Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. In observance of the week, Catholic schools across the nation will celebrate with fun, themed days highlighting aspects of Catholic education, Masses, open houses and service projects.
This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Communities in Faith, Knowledge and Service.”
“I think Catholic Schools Week for our kids, our staff and our parents, is an opportunity to not only have the dress-up days and the activities to do, but also allows us to share our faith with others, that maybe we don’t always get to,” says Rusty Albertson, principal of St. Mark Catholic School. “Also during Catholic Schools Week, I think it’s important for our kids to continue to learn about the Catholic faith and what it means, past the school setting, or what it means past their normal school career. We have a lot of fun things to do, but we also do Eucharistic adoration, an all-school rosary as well, to emphasize to that.”
St. Mark was named the fastest-growing school in the Archdiocese last year, growing by 55 students, or 22 percent. Twenty-five percent of the school population is not Catholic, and the school population is diverse with 16 languages spoken.
To recognize the contributions that all of these schools bring to the community, this issue of The Southside Times highlights what is happening in schools that serve the area and how Catholic education is meaningful to its students.
Each Southside Catholic School will have a themed dress-up day, along with community
service projects each day. The highlight of the week for many is a staff vs. students volleyball game to conclude the week.
“It’s an opportunity to make a week stand out and be a little different but we also try to build in some of the important aspects of our faith,” said Robert Kitchens, assistant principal of Central Catholic School. “It’s little things that are fun to bring extra awareness to some of these things that we teach all year.”
To learn more about the week about Catholic Schools Week, visit ncea.org.
Catholic schools serving the Southside
Central Catholic
1115 E. Cameron St.
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 783-7759
centralcatholicindy.org
Holy Name of Jesus
89 N. 17th Ave.
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 784-5454
holyname.cc
Nativity
3310 S. Meadow Dr.
Indianapolis, IN 46239
(317) 357-1459
Our Lady of the Greenwood
399 S. Meridian St.
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 881-1300
ol-g.org
Roncalli High School
3300 Prague Rd.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8277
St. Barnabas
8300 Rahke Rd.
Indianapolis, IN 46217
(317) 882-0724
Saints Francis & Clare
5901 Olive Branch Rd.
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 859-4673
ss-fc.org
St. Jude
5375 McFarland Rd.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 784-6828
sjsindy.org
St. Mark
541 E. Edgewood Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 786-4013
St. Roch
3603 S. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46217
(317) 784-9144
strochindy.org