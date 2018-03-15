A young generation of change-makers

In a world in progress, I am an agent of change who believes in Newtons Law of Attraction. Over the last year, many have faded from my circle of friends, but just as many new friends who are attracted to my world view have entered. But none so precious as 9-year-old Olsen Burr who approached me at a presentation. It was like meeting myself, actually.

Wearing a rainbow chakra necklace, Olsen shyly reached out, shook my hand and told me he watched our WISH segment regularly for several years. Crystals? A nine-year-old watches a healthy eating segment? “I want to help you make the world a better place, too.” (cue heart melting)

Over the last years I’ve heard folks unfairly bash millennials, but if you listen to what they are saying, they offer hope for the future. Like Hippie Boomers, their generation actually cares about something, is willing to learn how to cook, will proactively be the change and they’ve got the money to do it. Millennials get it and even more under-20’s like Olsen are too: that food is infinitely more than entertainment and pesticide-laden GMO’s are No-No’s. “Pesticides kill your vibe.”

Karen Burr, Olsen’s mom explains, “He and his bestie Caroline are a powerhouse together. At Burkhart Elementary, I’ve stopped them from lecturing to their friends. When they see Lunchables or red dye, they freak out.” When asked if he ate the cafeteria’s food, young Olsen said, “Yeah, once, and I threw up!”

The avocado junkie who jams to AC/DC credits mom’s role modeling. “I make his lunch every morning while he sips on dandelion coffee, eating his paleo pancakes with chia seeds and hemp hearts.”

Only by starting early can our youth create a culture of compassion for their physical bodies and earth. Influenced by parental modeling, under-20’s scream: GMO is not the way to go! Reconnecting with earth is. And a child will lead them.

Olsen also makes his own pasta:

Tofu and Vegetable Stir-fry with Pasta

By Olsen Barr

1 # Spelt or homemade pasta:

Follow package instructions

Teriyaki:

½ cup Braggs Amino’s

2 tsps. organic coconut sugar

Gently warm and shut off heat. Wisk sugar until dissolved. (honey works too)

Stir-fried veggies:

2 cups organic broccoli

2 yellow peppers

2 cloves garlic

1 pkg. non-GMO sprouted tofu (cubed)

Little oil