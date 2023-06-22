Young, Ernst introduce bill to support modern entrepreneurship

The Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) program, one of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) core entrepreneurial development programs, has faced challenges in maintaining high performance. There also have been observations of resource inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement in the program’s outreach efforts to certain populations.

U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced their plan to reauthorize SCORE to meet the needs of today’s dynamic economy and improve support for female and rural business owners. The SCORE Act of 2023 would modernize and ensure that the program reaches its full potential.

“Our bill will bring the SCORE program into the modern era of entrepreneurship, enhancing the essential role of mentorship by revamping it as focused, certified coaching,” said Senator Young. “By ensuring continuous improvements in performance, we can open up new opportunities for rural and urban communities alike, solidifying SCORE’s role as America’s leading incubator for business mentorship and innovation.”

“Like many government efforts, SBA’s SCORE mentorship program is a well-intentioned idea with poor payout and performance. Simply put, we need SCORE to do MORE for our female and rural entrepreneurs as they face rising inflation and other challenges in Biden’s economy,” said Senator Ernst. “Revamping this program to be more efficient and effective through improved services will support job growth, boost our local communities, and help more entrepreneurs achieve their dream.”

The SCORE Act of 2023 revamps SCORE by: