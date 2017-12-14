WWJE: What would Jesus eat?

Would Mary and Joseph have offered the Wise Men cheeseburgers, fries, pizza and diet coke after they followed the guiding star from afar? Yes, it’s the 21st century and times have changed, but our holy temple home-of-Christ dietary requirements haven’t.

Consuming that which destroys the sanctity of your temple home is like giving God the finger. Think about it: the ungodly food-like processed factory twaddle we’ve been encouraged to eat undeniably causes chronic disease and can extinguish creation’s sacred gift of life. ‘Do you not understand that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God, the Holy Spirit, lives in you? If anyone destroys the temple of God, God will destroy them, for the temple of God is holy and so you as His temple, are holy’ (1 Corinthians 3:16 & 17).

Humankind in false hubris, thinks he or she can outsmart the mechanics of a universe even the brightest minds can’t comprehend. Pretty foolish when you see Americans blindly trust and allow Big food to kill us softly with their fries. The Jesus I love would be pissed-off knowing we’ve grown to hold such contempt for the body of Christ.

We eat this way because that’s how we were programmed in the first seven years of life: obey the Standard American Diet (SAD) template set forth by corporate America, not the original, divine manufacturer. JAMA and Lancet have proven the SAD causes 45 percent of all deaths from stroke, heart disease, and diabetes and God weeps. Now you know why America is plagued by disease: were disconnected from what keeps us alive.

Which begs the question: What would people eat in Jesus time? Bread from non-GMO wheat, millet, popcorn, moderate beer and wine, herbs, fruits and vegetables from their own garden, olives, small portions of clean meat, fresh fish, eggs, melons, dried fruit, raw milk, butter, yogurt, honey, aromatic potages, and crunchy locusts. Essentially, the Mediterranean Diet based on unprocessed foods in accordance with ancient Jewish dietary laws.

Just like we’re not born to hate each other, we’re not born to hate plant food. We were taught. Demonstrate your love for Christ this Christmas season by incorporating fresher, organic bounty from God’s garden, and less from a factory. When every cell in your divine temple home is fully alive from wholesome nutrition, God smiles.

