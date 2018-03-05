White River Township Fire Department presents awards for 2017

The White River Township Fire Department recently honored several of its officers and crew members for their outstanding service to the community and the department. The awards were presented during the WRTFD Annual Employee Recognition Banquet held on February 16, 2018.

The 2017 award winners were nominated and voted by their peers and officers of the Department.

Awards were presented to:

Officer of the Year: Lieutenant Greg Hurrle

Firefighter of the Year: Shawn Harvey

Paramedic of the Year: Nathan Poff

EMT of the Year: Ray Denson

Employee of the Year: Travis Sichting

In addition, a pinning ceremony was conducted for the recent promotions of three senior staff members. Support Services Chief Kevin Skipper was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations. Fire Marshal Michael Arany was promoted to Deputy Chief of Administration and Deputy Fire Marshal Braden Prochnow was promoted to Fire Marshal.

The Department’s newest employees, which included 10 full-time and 11 part-time hires in 2017, were also honored during an official pinning ceremony.

“As our community continues to grow, our department has to keep up. We have a solid, experience-heavy, administrative team with Chief Skipper, Chief Arany and Fire Marshal Prochnow guiding their divisions,” stated Fire Chief Jeremy Pell. “Our new full-time and part-time firefighters and paramedics most definitely provide the backbone of our daily operations.”

The Department also recognized the retirement of Deputy Chief Jeff Wilson who retires at the end of February after more 38 years in the fire service.

“Deputy Chief Wilson has put his heart and soul into the fire service and dedicated his entire career to protecting the lives and property of his communities,” explained Pell. “We are losing a deeply respected, dedicated leader of this department. He has served the fire and EMS service with a servant’s heart and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

WRTFD protects an area of approximately 26 square miles in the Center Grove area. This includes the State Road 135 corridor, State Road 37, and includes approximately 28,000 residents.