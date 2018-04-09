The wise old proverb, “Too Soon Old. Too Late Smart.” has European origins from umpteen years ago and reminds us to put more “smart” into our lives before we get “old”.

First, let me invite you to go to https://ss-times.com/wisdom and PLEASE share your own life lessons in the comments. The wisest words are worth repeating, even if they seem cliche.

The other day a creepily relevant article appeared on my screen. The Internet’s big-data snoops clearly know me, because the post was titled, “My life philosophy: 49 lessons from 49 years.” From a quick read, I decided that the words deserved to be delivered as a daily drip of advice. The article you are reading now is less about the author’s words of wisdom than about the method I used to create the daily reminders.

Online you can find countless reminder apps either cheaply or for free. In this case, email seemed like the best option since I check it every day. The mind doesn’t absorb the meaning of 49 life lessons all at once. One lesson per day for the next 49 days? Go for it.

I use Gmail and lean toward Chrome as my browser of choice. To give Gmail the ability to schedule messages to be sent at a later date, I installed “Boomerang”. Aside from message scheduling, it can also notify you when your messages are opened. You can even have it re-send messages if the recipient doesn’t open your message within a specified time period. And, if your recipient doesn’t open your email within a certain amount of time, Boomerang can automatically send a follow-up message. Plus, if you receive a message that you can’t deal with now, but don’t want to forget, you can have messages get marked as unread and move to the top of your inbox at a better time.

Within a few minutes I made 49 email messages, each with a different quote, and set them to send on each of 49 days. For this exercise, these are meant to be sent to myself. But, send me a message and you can receive them, too, along with tips on how to use Boomerang.

Making email more productive? Now that is smart!

49 Life Lessons

(List by J.D. Roth at https://www.getrichslowly.org/life-philosophy/)