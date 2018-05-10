Why is your mom a superhero?

A superhero, according to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, is defined as “a fictional hero having extraordinary or superhuman powers.” Yet many children attending several southside elementary and middle schools would describe their own mothers as living, breathing superheroines.

Students from second through eighth grade were asked to write essays about why their mothers are superheroes. Some wrote about their moms working hard during the day and still having the energy to help them with homework, cook their favorite meals and take them to soccer practice. Others described their moms as having endless patience, kindness and nurturing qualities. One of them gave abundant gratitude toward a mother who rescued him as an orphan in Ethiopia while giving food and clothing for other children in the orphanage.

Congratulations to our winner this year: Levi Wisler of Nativity Catholic School, first runner-up Kima Chawngthu of Southside Christian Academy and second runner- Kaelynn Dwyer of Isom Elementary School.

1st

Levi Wisler

Age 12 Grade 6

Nativity Catholic School

My mother is a superhero because she saved me from being an orphan in Ethiopia. She gave me food, clothes and water. She gave me a new life with a new family. I wouldn’t be here if my brother never asked for a brother because he had two sisters. I also wouldn’t be here if my mom never said “yes” and forced my dad to agree with her. My mother is a superhero not just to me but to other orphans that I was staying with. She bought them food, clothes and drinks because Africa was low on those resources. The reason why I think she is a hero is because she saved lives. She also brought joy to my brother and my family. My mother saved my life by giving me shelter. She gave me a family and love. She inspired me to want to adopt a child from Ethiopia and give it the best life it could have which is why I know my mom’s a hero, savior, and a person who wants to love others.

2nd

Kima Chawngthu

Age 14 Grade 8

Southside Christian Academy

My mom is my superhero because she loves me no matter what. When people think of superheroines, they see strong, beautiful and brave women with amazing powers. When I think of a hero in real life, the first person I see is my mom. She may not have saved me from evil villains or rescued me from a burning building, BUT she saved me from taking the wrong path in life. She taught me the importance of hard work and determination. Being an introvert, I don’t like going out of my comfort zone. She is always encouraging me to make new friends and try new things. She is overprotective, but I guess that’s a superpower most Moms have. In my opinion, the fact that she loves me so unconditionally is a superpower in itself. To me, that is more desirable than the gift of flying or being super powerful. My mom is my superhero.

3rd

Kaelynn Dwyer

Grade: 2

Isom Elementary School

My mom is a superhero because she helps anyone who needs help. She never leaves me alone when I’m sick. My mom cares for me with love. She does everything around the house and does everything for my sister and me. Whenever I need help, I can always ask my mom and she will help me. When she is at work, she is super nice to everyone at the whole school. The whole school loves my mom because

she is nice to them. She loves me and never lets me down. She is the number one Mom! I have the most super mom in the world!

Other entries:

Genesis Calvillo

Age 9 Grade 3

Calvary Christian School

My mom is a superhero because she saved my life when I was sick. When I am hungry, she gives me yummy food. When I get hurt she always helps me get up. When I get sad my mom always cheers me up. When I get angry she always calms me down. Then if I get selfish she tells me not to get selfish. My mom tells me to sleep early so I do not get sleepy the next day. My mom always says not to use my phone, computer or iPad all the time because it can hurt my eyes. She always says to be careful when I’m out or someone could take me. She says when we are at stores that I always must stay on her side to be safe. She tells me not to talk to strangers. She also tells me not to take anything from strangers. She tells me not to open doors for strangers; only for my family. That’s why my mom is my superhero.

Gabe Horn

Grade 8

Nativity Catholic School

My mom is a superhero. She does so many things for me. Most of the time I don’t even realize the sacrifices she makes. She buys me things, feeds me and lets me go places. She is raising me the right way. She sacrifices things that she wants so that I can have things that I want. She always asks me what food I want to eat so that she can get it for me. She drives me and my friends to and from school and athletic practices and events. She also makes sure my brother has everything he needs to be successful. She goes through a lot of trouble to help him get things. I have much respect for her for that. My mom is also a superhero because she is battling breast cancer right now. I can see how hard it is for her. She has already lost all her hair. It is hard to watch but I try my best to help. Some days she is really worn out, tired or hurting. She is such a good person. She still makes me food and gets me to places. She is a superhero and I love her.

Maduhi Chawngthu

Age 12 Grade 6

Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy

My mom is my superhero because she has my back whenever I’m having hard times. She assists me with my school work and helps me understand things in life. When I’m having struggles with bullies or when I have fights with friends, she makes me feel better. Even when embarrassing moments come, she saves me. She supports me with everything new that I’m interested in, like my new ukulele or crafts. When I’m not having a very great day, she cheers me up by playing songs, saying jokes and sometimes food can do the healing magic. She buys everything that I need. Even when I was in second grade, a third grader told me that people with moles next to their nose like mine are ugly and fat. It really hurt me at the time, but my mom helped me get over it and she got me to still invite the mean girl to my eighth birthday party. My mom is always busy at church, talking to new people and making them feel welcome. Even though she’s always busy, she somehow makes time for family. Besides that, she drives kids to Pathfinders for their parents all the time. Since I was very small, she has been saving up money so that my sister, brother and I could all have swimming and piano lessons so that we could be happy and talented. My MOM really is a superhero

Andrew Dile

Age 14 Grade 8

Center Grove Middle School North

From the foreign vacations to the praise for straight A’s, my parents are my superheroes. What does it take to become a superhero? To me, a superhero is someone who dedicates their time, strength, love, and effort toward someone or something. This is exactly what my parents do. They love me, they help and support me. Yes, they may scold me, yell at me or even ground me, but they are doing it to help me learn and grow as a teenager. Are they too hard on me? Maybe, but maybe I’m too hard on myself and consequently, making them expect more from me. Either way, they help keep me on the right track toward my goals and ideas. My parents also allow me to become multicultural and open-minded from travelling the world and meeting new people. We’ve been to so many countries and towns that it has helped me realize the world and its different cultures and their beauties. Every country seems like a new world opening in front of me. There is so much impact a parent makes on a child’s life, not only to their child but anyone who meets their child. My parents are so supportive and they know the importance of travelling and open-mindedness and I hope I can pass that down to my children. My parents have helped me to become the person I am today and they will shape the way I live my life in the future. My parents are superheroes because they care for me like no one else.

Rosalie Elrod

Nativity Catholic School

Grade 8

My mom is my superhero because she makes sure I have what I need and she makes sure I have fun. If you are a kid like me and have two chronic illnesses and a major food intolerance you would need my mom to keep you organized and healthy. She makes sure I take my medicine every day and that I have the food I need to eat available to me always. She will go out of her way to make sure I have what I need and that I do not feel left out. I have had Epilepsy basically my entire life and she has always worked with Dr. Pappas to make sure I have the medicine I need and I live mostly without seizures. When I was diagnosed with Diabetes in sixth grade she dropped everything to stay in the hospital with me and learn as much as she could to take care of me and teach me how to take care of myself. She is always reading about Diabetes and things we can do to help me. She organizes my JDRF team every year for the walk to cure Diabetes. My mom makes sure I have fun because whenever me and my friends want to hang out she helps me plan things. She always says, “If you are happy I am happy!” She has planned a bowling trip for us, she has taken us to Zip City and even let us have a bonfire at our house. I am pretty lucky I have her; she does a lot for me even if I don’t want to admit it sometimes. I can’t wait for Mother’s Day so I can bring her breakfast in bed and take her to the zoo because that is our tradition.

Hadassah Robeson

Age 9 Grade 3

Calvary Christian School

My mom is a superhero because she takes care of me when I get sick and even if she is tired. She sets a wonderful example for my sister and me. I love her so very much. I’m glad to have a mother to spend time with. She loves me so. I don’t deserve a mother like her. She’s wonderful, pretty and very outgoing. Sometimes she’ll take me to Starbuck’s and we’ll have a mommy-daughter day. She picks me up after my fall. She helps me when I am in need. She’s the best Mom I have ever had. She does a lot of things for me that I don’t even realize. She provides food in my home so we can eat. She helps me with problems I have and I just love her for being a Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

Zoe Corn

Grade 2

Isom Elementary School

My mom is a superhero because she REALLY is a superhero! My mom can do everything! She gives the best cuddles ever! She taught me how to cook steak and shrimp. She taught me how to cook lots of desserts like cakes, cookies and muffins. She also loves me and my brother. She loves everyone! If she had a special superpower it would be invisibility because she’s always like a ninja. She is so quiet around the house and fast like lightning! She can do everything so fast you can’t even see her — just like a ninja! My mom might actually have invisibility as a super power because she IS super! I love my super mom SO much!

Mung Sian Hau

Age 12

Grade 6

Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy

My mom is a superhero because she loves me. She may not always show it much, but I know she loves me. She gives me food, a home and clothing. Her power of love ignites my feelings toward her. My worries are gone and they turn to feelings … feelings of love, joy and happiness. That’s why I would like to thank my mom for everything I have — every opportunity. My mom has supported me in every way. When I am hurt, she aids me. When I am sick, she cures me. When I’m having a hard time, she makes the bad things go away — my feelings of hate, anger and sadness turn to feelings of love, joy and happiness. I can’t live without my mom. I would be the world’s loneliest person. My heart would ache and my tears would fall down like raindrops. My life wouldn’t have a purpose without her. My mom is my light. Without her, I would be lost. She is my hero. I love her and she loves me. She is gentle, nice and forgiving. We are alike in many ways. I could never ask for a better Mom. She is a loving mother. It’s as if she loved me before I was born. I would like to thank her in a special way. Mom, thank you for taking care of me! Thank you for everything you have done. You helped me in every way possible — thousands of them.

Emmerson Oskay

Grade 6

Nativity Catholic School

My mom is a superhero because she works hard for me to go to a Catholic school. My mom is an example of Jesus. My mom also drives me to all my sports’ practices, gives me a roof over my head and even brings me on really fun vacations. My mom is an example of Jesus because she is a very loving person. At Southport High School she is the school social worker and also leads the Riley Dance Marathon. She selects about 50 people to lead the marathon. She devotes a lot of her free time to hosting and planning events to raise money. On April 20 the Southport High School Riley Dance Marathon committee raised $55,900.24 for Riley Hospital for Children. For the past 10 years my mom has been helping out; through those years her students have raised over $250,000 for Riley Hospital. The money they raise goes toward buying supplies for patients and funding positions like social workers and child life specialists; people who the patients forget about why they’re at the hospital and have fun. My mom teaches me to help out in the community. My mom loves everyone. She shows an example of God. My mom always puts her children and other people first. She wakes up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to work out and get ready because when she gets home from work she drives me to volleyball, cooks dinner and goes grocery shopping, etc. In conclusion my mom is a superhero because she loves everyone and puts people before herself.

Kim Hoia

Age 14 Grade 8

Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy

My mom is a superhero because she loves me unconditionally. She has a space for me in her heart no matter what. She spends time with me whenever she can. She works very hard. She doesn’t ever get mad, even when I’m upset with her. She helps me find everything that I lose. She can remain calm, even when I’m out of control. She loves me and wants only the best for me. She makes sure I am able to get a good education. She helps me with my schoolwork whenever she has time. She gives me new ideas. She always encourages me to do my best. She pushes me to be a better person. She is independent and strong. She scolds me sometimes, but I know that is because she’s trying to mold me into the person I need to be. She finishes everything she starts. She is a very loving person. She teaches me everything that she knows. She has strong determination. She is really passionate. She always tries her best in everything she does. I am so glad I have her as my mom. She is amazing exactly how she is. Her smile can heal sadness. Her hugs throw away all loneliness. Her presents are much more precious than gold or silver. She will always come and save the day! Hearts will melt away whenever she sings. Her laugh solves arguments. She helps me make the right choices. She cheers me up when I’m down. She gives me wonderful presents. I want to be just like my mom when I grow up! I want to be a superhero!