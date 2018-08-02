Why I chose a plant-based diet

By Wendell Fowler

After an angel visitation, I improved each day after being bluntly informed by cardiologists, “Get prepared, you’re going to die, Mr. Fowler”. I made deals with God that if I overcame this, I’d use my culinary skills to teach my chronically ill brothers and sisters the value of eating a plant-based food (PBF) from the garden, not man’s arrogant attempts to graft the hand of God.

Humans are, always have been and always will be omnivorous. Although eating mass quantities of diet sodas, sugary pastries, candy, fast food, refined grains and plenty of dead animals embodies the red, white and blue American way, it has sown the seeds of sickness and sadness. Discouraged to place food in context with disease, society has become comfortable and accepts chronic disease as a normal progression of aging. Is it normal to be sick and unfulfilled and never reach your highest self?

The CDC states that more than two-thirds of adults are obese and our kids are catching up. The average American inhales 270 pounds of meat a year – double the USDA recommendations. It’s just too much animal protein for our temple to process. Plus, there is no significant vitamin nutrition or fiber in meat. Just protein, five B-complex vitamins, some iron and calories.

An environmentally-friendly PBD emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods, limits or avoids animal products, focuses on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts, an occasional egg, minimal dairy, but little meat. A PBD rejects refined foods like white AP flour, sugar, white rice and processed, hydrogenated oils.

Large studies found those who consume a healthy non-GMO PBD sourced from your community farmer’s market helped them to lose weight, create mental and physical health and showed a significantly lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline and diabetes. How much proof do you need before connecting the dots and reprograming your thinking?

“Now” is the perfect time to sell yourself on the self-compassionate, health creating, peace-filled lifestyle of eating from God’s verdant earthly apothecary. America is suffering from malnutrition like the third world countries we plunder and diminish. Begin waking up from blindly accepting man’s failed food system. Perfect health and happiness are your divine right. Reconnect to earth and make it so.

Stroll through your community farmer’s market’s abundance and harvest a kaleidoscope of garden goodness fresh from the vine, pleading to be used as vitamin nutrition, energy and sacred medicine. That’s the way God planned it.